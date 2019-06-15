{{featured_button_text}}

September 17, 1954—May 20, 2019

LAKE GEORGE — Roberta Ann Moll, 64, of Lake George, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, May 20, 2019

Born on Sept. 17, 1954 in Rahway, New Jersey, she was the daughter of Joseph and Marion (Sullivan) Moll.

Roberta graduated from high school, and then became a sales associate, working for many different companies over the years.

Some of her enjoyments included antiquing, woodworking, gardening, and she was an animal lover.

In addition to her parents, Roberta was predeceased by her brother, Mark Moll.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Ryan Moll; six sisters; one brother; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Per Roberta’s request there will be no services.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

