September 17, 1954—May 20, 2019
LAKE GEORGE — Roberta Ann Moll, 64, of Lake George, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, May 20, 2019
Born on Sept. 17, 1954 in Rahway, New Jersey, she was the daughter of Joseph and Marion (Sullivan) Moll.
Roberta graduated from high school, and then became a sales associate, working for many different companies over the years.
Some of her enjoyments included antiquing, woodworking, gardening, and she was an animal lover.
In addition to her parents, Roberta was predeceased by her brother, Mark Moll.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Ryan Moll; six sisters; one brother; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Per Roberta’s request there will be no services.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.