Nov. 29, 1932—Aug. 29, 2021
QUEENSBURY — Roberta Ann Converse, 88, of April Lane, passed away peacefully, Sunday, August 29, 2021 at her home, following a long illness.
Born November 29, 1932 in Tientsin, China, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Anna (Rose) Petrie.
She was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Lake George Central School.
Roberta married Barry C. Converse on September 23, 1949.
For most of her working years, she was a businesswoman, owning the Texaco Station in Queensbury as well as several local developments, including April Lane and Petrie Lane Trailer Court. Eventually, she retired from C.R. Bard after many years of service.
Besides spending time with her family, she loved to travel, particularly to bluegrass festivals, the Adirondack Fiddlers, and Monday night jams at the Hudson Falls VFW. She also enjoyed gardening.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Barry Converse; son, Alan Converse; grandson, Danny Brooks; two brothers, Arthur Petrie and Thomas Ingraham.
She is survived by her children: Valerie Converse of Queensbury, Tyler and Knox Converse of Queensbury, and Lalonnie Kowalski of PA; as well as numerous grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and cousins.
Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her unofficial daughter, Rosemary Burch, for her care and compassion.
At Roberta’s request, there are no calling hours scheduled.
A graveside service to celebrate her life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Warrensburg Cemetery, Hudson St., Warrensburg.
