June 25, 1963—Sept. 14, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Robert Werden Clark III, born June 25, 1963 to Nancy J. Clark and Robert W. Clark II in Middletown, CT, went home to be with the Lord on September 14, 2022 after a short, brave battle with cancer.

Rob spent his early years in Connecticut and then later in Maine. The family then bought a farm in Hebron, NY when he was a teenager. Rob attended high school in Hartford, NY where he graduated Salutatorian of his class.

After graduating, Rob attended the Florida Institute of Technology, majoring in marine biology. Changing course, Rob moved back to Connecticut and worked many years with his brothers and then returned to upstate New York to start his own contracting business.

Amazingly, while helping raise two step-daughters and his own two, Rob studied at SUNY ACC as well. After graduating there, he went on to Saint Joseph’s in Rutland, VT where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in history at the top of his class.

After dealing with several heart attacks, he later moved to the Glens Falls area where he worked at Park Avenue Taxi, becoming manager, and making many good friends along the way.

Rob was a beloved father figure to so many. He had a good sense of humor, was very generous, and had a brilliant mind. He had a real love for animals and nature. Words cannot describe how much he will be missed every day.

In addition to his mother Nancy Clark; survivors include his two daughters: Alexa Quinn and Victoria Clark; one grandson, Declan Quinn; his siblings: Ed Southworth, Laurie Southworth, Jodie Williams and Christy Clark; his four neices; and his longtime companion, Kierstin Contompasis; and her daughter Kaci.

Rob was predeceased by his father Robert and his brother Richard Wallen.

Rob’s family would also like to give special thanks to the wonderful doctors and nurses at Glens Falls Hospital.

A Celebration of Life is planned for the spring.