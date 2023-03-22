Sept. 18, 1951—March 20, 2023

Robert Wayne Thompson born Sept. 18, 1951, entered into eternal life on March 20, 2023, after a long, hard, courageous fight against pancreatic cancer.

Wayne was raised on Thompson Farm on East High Street in Malta, NY, the oldest son of the late Robert James Thompson and Mildred (Corlew) Thompson

He was a hard worker all his life, Wayne began his agricultural career on the family farm at the age of three. He later had his own dairy farm, then went on to work at Allenwaite Farms for over 40 years, starting as a general worker and progressing to Young Stock Manager, raising many generations of animals from calves to bred heifers. He also met his wife, Mary Beth, at Allenwaite Farms when she worked at the farm one summer.

Wayne was a wonderful man with a great sense of humor, he loved to travel, and especially enjoyed his trips to Aruba, and to calf conferences around the United States, representing Allenwaite Farms.

He was an avid tractor puller all his life, he couldn’t wait to get his favorite tractor “The Outlaw” ready to go each year, then proudly display the trophies and ribbons that he won.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Mary Beth (Fedak); his cherished children: Heather (Doug) Thompson Miller and Adam Thompson; grandchildren: Sean Edmonds and Rebecca Domke; siblings: Eric (Darlene) Thompson, Kimberly (John) Arsenault, Jack (Tanesha) Corlew, Michelle Kvinlaug, Tanya (Shane) Mattison, and Mary Lou Cruz; his first wife and good friend, Patricia Thompson; cat, Jeeves; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Predeceased by his beloved grandmother, Madeline Sullivan Thompson.

A special thank you to Dr. Madhavi Kambam, Andrea Breen, and the staff at New York Oncology and Hematology.

Family and friends may call between 10 a.m.-noon on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Route 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. A graveside service will follow the calling hours at St. Peters Cemetery, 150 West Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to NYOH https:/www.heart.org/ and the American Cancer Society https://donate.cancer.org/.

For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.