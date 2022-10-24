EXETER, NH — Robert Watson Kelso, 91, formerly of Walden, NY and Adirondack, NY, passed away peacefully in Exeter, NH on October 18, 2022. He was the son of the late James Harry Kelso and the late Margaret (Watson) Kelso.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Roger Kelso.

Robert graduated from Walden Public School, Hamilton College (‘52) and Albany Law School (‘55). He returned to Walden and practiced law there until retiring to Adirondack, NY.

Robert served as the Town Justice for the Town of Montgomery and was President of the Valley Central School Board for many years. He was an active member of the Walden Rotary Club and the Chestertown Rotary Club. Robert was a member of the Walden Methodist Church.

Robert is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marilyn (White) Kelso; and their three sons: Bruce Kelso (Patricia) living in CO, David Kelso (Tina) living in SC, and John Kelso (Judy) living in NH; as well as his grandchildren: Brian (Susan), Eric (Lauren), Melissa (Tyler), Elizabeth (Raymond), Stephen, Sarah (Shawn), Molly (Alex) and Matthew; and five great-grandchildren; he is also survived by his sister-in-law, Claudia; and many caring nieces and nephews.

No visitation or service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations in Robert’s name can be made to the Valley Central Scholarship Fund, Montgomery, NY or the Seagle Music Colony, Schroon Lake, NY.

Arrangements entrusted to the Daniel B. Stockbridge Funeral Home, Exeter, NH.