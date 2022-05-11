July 16, 1943—May 7, 2022

SCHUYLERVILLE — The family of Robert W. Thompson, age 78, is saddened to announce the passing of their husband, father and grandfather “Pepa” on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Saratoga Hospital with his wife of 55 years, Lorraine, at his side. He was born in Hartford, CT on July 16, 1943 to the late William and Margaret Thompson and grew up in Rouses Point, NY.

Bob attended the State University at Plattsburgh where he was a two-term president of Theta Kappa Beta while on campus. His degree in secondary English led him to a job of teaching in the Hudson Falls Middle School where he retired after 35 years of helping young people appreciate the enjoyment of reading and writing.

Bob and Lorraine moved to Schuylerville, NY after their wedding in 1967, not planning on staying, but they never left. He became a very involved member of the community. Bob was one of the founding members of the General Schuyler Emergency Squad in 1971, answered calls and served as the First Lieutenant for years. He was a dedicated family man and volunteered as the team manager for his son’s youth hockey team which tapped his incredible skills in organization. He was a willing volunteer for many organizations whether he was an official member or not.

Bob was a communicant of Notre Dame Visitation RC Church in Schuylerville where he served as a trustee.

For 25 years Bob worked part-time as the director of security at the Glens Falls Civic Center and had the opportunity to attend many sporting events and a multitude of concerts. His formidable stance was known to maintain order with just “The Look.” His kids also knew it well!

Bob had a relaxed, non-judgmental demeanor to make those who knew him feel comfortable. He was known to be a wordsmith with clever comebacks and witty puns that made people laugh.

Bob enjoyed competitive sailing on Lake George, crewing on a J/24. He attended the Adirondack Balloon Festival (and many other balloon festivals) for over 40 years, eventually becoming an integral part of the family balloon team, as crew and driver of “Chase 2.” He loved traveling to Florida and back, a number of times driving straight through from New York to the Keys.

After retirement, he loved crossword puzzles, spending time with his grandchildren, providing luscious food fests for the backyard birds, socializing with his many friends, Florida, visiting college friends, and driving anyone anywhere they needed to go!

In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his sister M. Gail Ashline. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lorraine; children: Jennifer Turoff (Peter) of LaGrangeville, NY, Donna Hillebrandt of Gansevoort, NY and Robert Thompson (Jaime) also of Gansevoort, NY; his six grandchildren: Margaret Turoff, Allison Hillebrandt, Joseph Thompson, Ryan Turoff, James Thompson, and Julia Thompson; brothers-in-law: Norman Ashline of West Milton, OH, J. Richard Burt (Virginia) of Saratoga Springs, NY and Thomas Burt (Victoria) of Frankford, DE; many cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, and good friends.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Flynn Brothers Funeral Home, 13 Gates Avenue Ext., Schuylerville, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Notre Dame-Visitation Church located at 18 Pearl St. in Schuylerville, NY.

Interment will immediately follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery on Cemetery Road in Schuylerville.

The family would like to thank the Saratoga Hospital medical and nursing staff in the Intensive Care Unit, Dr. Numan Rashid, Dr. Joseph Mihindu, Dr. Rolland Phillips, and the Rubin Dialysis Center for the remarkable care and comfort Bob received during these past few years of his health challenges.

Memorial donations in Robert’s name may be offered to the Saratoga Hospital Foundation, Nursing Scholarship Program, 211 Church Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Donations can be made by mail or by visiting their website at saratogahospitalfoundation.org.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.