July 9, 1952 — Dec. 17, 2019

ARGYLE — Robert W. Humiston, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, due to a car accident.

Born on July 9, 1952, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Charles and Mildred (Nesler) Humiston.

Bob graduated from Argyle High School in 1970. On Nov. 2, 1974, Bob married Esther Potts at the Argyle Methodist Church.

For 16 years, Bob enjoyed working for the Town of Argyle as the Highway Superintendent and was president of the Highway Association. Bob was on the Argyle School Board for 25 years and served on the Argyle Youth Commission Board for over 20 years. He was a coach for various youth programs in Argyle. He was a member and served on the board at the Argyle Methodist Church. Every year Bob enjoyed helping at the election night dinner.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Bob enjoyed farming, traveling and going on vacations to Maine and Myrtle Beach. On his vacations he enjoyed swimming in the ocean with his children and grandchildren. He loved his yearly hunting trip to Pennsylvania with the Carrington family and his trips to Ithaca with the Highway Association. Bob was always a man who was willing to help anyone who needed it.