July 9, 1952 — Dec. 17, 2019
ARGYLE — Robert W. Humiston, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, due to a car accident.
Born on July 9, 1952, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Charles and Mildred (Nesler) Humiston.
Bob graduated from Argyle High School in 1970. On Nov. 2, 1974, Bob married Esther Potts at the Argyle Methodist Church.
For 16 years, Bob enjoyed working for the Town of Argyle as the Highway Superintendent and was president of the Highway Association. Bob was on the Argyle School Board for 25 years and served on the Argyle Youth Commission Board for over 20 years. He was a coach for various youth programs in Argyle. He was a member and served on the board at the Argyle Methodist Church. Every year Bob enjoyed helping at the election night dinner.
You have free articles remaining.
Bob enjoyed farming, traveling and going on vacations to Maine and Myrtle Beach. On his vacations he enjoyed swimming in the ocean with his children and grandchildren. He loved his yearly hunting trip to Pennsylvania with the Carrington family and his trips to Ithaca with the Highway Association. Bob was always a man who was willing to help anyone who needed it.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 45 years, Esther; his children, Jason (Allyson) Humiston, Joshua (Kielty) Humiston, Jared Humiston and his wife, Denise; his grandchildren, Tyler and Kylee, Raegan and Wyatt, Hunter and Mason; his nieces and nephews, Richard Potts and his wife, Julianna, Amy Tsueda, Aaron (Arlene) Potts; his great nieces and nephews, Venessa, Anna, Owen, Xavier and Addison; his brother-in-law, Enrique Potts; his sister-in-law, Ruth Johnsen.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Argyle Methodist Church, 11 Sheridan St., Argyle, NY 12809.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. following the calling hours at the church.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bob's memory can be made to Argyle Youth Commission, P.O. Box 38, Argyle, NY 12809 or to J.A. Barkley Hose Company No. 1 Inc., P.O. Box 263, Argyle, NY 12809.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. To view Bob's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.