March 28, 1938 — Sept. 28, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Robert V. Taft, a resident of Glens Falls, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Washington Center in Argyle.
Born on March 28, 1938 in Yonkers, he was the son of the late Dr. Richard H. and Gertrude (Taylor) Taft.
Robert (Bob) spent much of his life in Hastings-on-Hudson. Upon graduating Alfred University with a degree in speech, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, where he wrote for the base newspaper until 1967.
Most people remember him for his long career as a letter carrier, beginning in Yonkers and later transferring to Glens Falls in 1980, where he spent the bulk of his career. After retiring from the Post Office, he worked part-time at Hannaford supermarket, where he made many good friends. Bob was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, where he also made many lifelong friends.
Bob was always an avid sports fan. As a young man he was a talented baseball player and continued to enjoy the sport throughout his life. Growing up he was a loyal fan of the New York Giants baseball team, and remained a fan even after the franchise moved to San Francisco. He could often be seen around town in either his SF Giants baseball cap or his Buffalo Bills cap, as he was a longtime Bills fan as well.
Bob was also quite a golf enthusiast, playing regularly for many years with his dear friend Neil Leonelli. In his earlier years he would often win long drive competitions and even shot a hole-in-one at the Tee Bird Country Club in 1998.
You have free articles remaining.
Left to cherish his memory include his daughter, April Rist and her husband, Mark, of Clear Lake, Wisconsin and their daughters, Mara and Anessa; his son, Jason Hargrove and wife, Robin, of Sidney, Maine and their children, Hannah, Owen and Katie; his son, Shane Taft of Seattle, Washington; daughter, Shannon Williams and her husband, Stephen, of Hudson Falls; his brother, William Taft and wife, Liane; his sisters, Margo Beaman and her husband, John; Donna Coyner and husband, Buzzy; and several nieces, nephews and cousins; along with his former wife, Lorraine, with whom he continued to have a special and valued friendship.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls. For online condolences and to view Robert's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
As Robert's wishes were to be cremated, a private ceremony will be held by the family at a later date to honor his memory.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that any memorial donations be made to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 21 Weeks Road, Queensbury, NY 12804; or to the charity of one's choice.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to his many compassionate caregivers at Washington Center, especially, Jaime, Gabe, Maria, Pedro, Donna, Concetta, Afeisha and Colleen; and the many others who helped out during his stay.
Always a lover of a funny story or a silly joke, please remember Bob by paying it forward and bringing a smile to someone who needs one.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Taft as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.