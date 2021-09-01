Jan. 7, 1934—Aug. 30, 2021
ARGYLE — Robert V. Montero, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 30, 2021 at the Saratoga Hospital.
Born January 7, 1934 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Elias and Albina (Guglielmo) Montero.
After meeting the love of his life, Margaret Bickford, at a barn dance, they were married in 1956.
Robert was a very hardworking man who worked his family farm in Argyle, while also being employed at Ciba-Geigy in Glens Falls for many years. He also volunteered at the Fort Edward Rescue Squad. In addition, after the closure of the mill, he returned to school to learn to be an HVAC technician and started a business in that field. He also worked at Richards Oil and ran a garbage route.
Robert loved hunting, and could fix anything that was broken. He was the family storyteller and could always be counted on to make a joke and keep everyone laughing. He will be greatly missed by many.
In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his brothers; James Montero and Raymond Montero, as well as his son Gary Montero.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 65 years, Margaret Montero; his children: David Montero (Julie), Steven Montero, Shelley McKernon (Chris), Renee Kober (Neal), and Nicole Liddle (Adam); his grandchildren: Alicia, Sarah (John), Lexy, Adam, Matthew (Kristen), Tyler (Samantha), Mikayla, Arien, Riley, Anthony, Brock (Kaylee) and Hailee; his great-grandchildren: Mackenzie, Colton, Easton, Sawyer, Kane, and Laya; his sisters: Eleanor Sesto, Norma Rios (Ray), Jean Aubrey, and Virginia McDougall (Roy); his brother John Montero; his sisters-in-law: Margaret Montero and Shirley Montero; his special niece Susan Keysor (Jim); as well as many nieces, nephews; and cousins.
Friends may call from 12:00-1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Deb Peacock of the Argyle Methodist Church officiating.
Interment will follow the service at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle, NY.
A reception will follow interment at Sheridan Hall at the Argyle Methodist Church.
Memorial donations in Robert’s name can be made to the Argyle Rescue Squad, 15 Sheridan Street, Argyle, NY 12809.
To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.