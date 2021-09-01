Jan. 7, 1934—Aug. 30, 2021

ARGYLE — Robert V. Montero, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 30, 2021 at the Saratoga Hospital.

Born January 7, 1934 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Elias and Albina (Guglielmo) Montero.

After meeting the love of his life, Margaret Bickford, at a barn dance, they were married in 1956.

Robert was a very hardworking man who worked his family farm in Argyle, while also being employed at Ciba-Geigy in Glens Falls for many years. He also volunteered at the Fort Edward Rescue Squad. In addition, after the closure of the mill, he returned to school to learn to be an HVAC technician and started a business in that field. He also worked at Richards Oil and ran a garbage route.

Robert loved hunting, and could fix anything that was broken. He was the family storyteller and could always be counted on to make a joke and keep everyone laughing. He will be greatly missed by many.

In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his brothers; James Montero and Raymond Montero, as well as his son Gary Montero.