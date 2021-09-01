 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert V. Montero
0 entries

Robert V. Montero

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Robert V. Montero

Jan. 7, 1934—Aug. 30, 2021

ARGYLE — Robert V. Montero, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 30, 2021 at the Saratoga Hospital.

Born January 7, 1934 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Elias and Albina (Guglielmo) Montero.

After meeting the love of his life, Margaret Bickford, at a barn dance, they were married in 1956.

Robert was a very hardworking man who worked his family farm in Argyle, while also being employed at Ciba-Geigy in Glens Falls for many years. He also volunteered at the Fort Edward Rescue Squad. In addition, after the closure of the mill, he returned to school to learn to be an HVAC technician and started a business in that field. He also worked at Richards Oil and ran a garbage route.

Robert loved hunting, and could fix anything that was broken. He was the family storyteller and could always be counted on to make a joke and keep everyone laughing. He will be greatly missed by many.

In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his brothers; James Montero and Raymond Montero, as well as his son Gary Montero.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 65 years, Margaret Montero; his children: David Montero (Julie), Steven Montero, Shelley McKernon (Chris), Renee Kober (Neal), and Nicole Liddle (Adam); his grandchildren: Alicia, Sarah (John), Lexy, Adam, Matthew (Kristen), Tyler (Samantha), Mikayla, Arien, Riley, Anthony, Brock (Kaylee) and Hailee; his great-grandchildren: Mackenzie, Colton, Easton, Sawyer, Kane, and Laya; his sisters: Eleanor Sesto, Norma Rios (Ray), Jean Aubrey, and Virginia McDougall (Roy); his brother John Montero; his sisters-in-law: Margaret Montero and Shirley Montero; his special niece Susan Keysor (Jim); as well as many nieces, nephews; and cousins.

Friends may call from 12:00-1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Deb Peacock of the Argyle Methodist Church officiating.

Interment will follow the service at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle, NY.

A reception will follow interment at Sheridan Hall at the Argyle Methodist Church.

Memorial donations in Robert’s name can be made to the Argyle Rescue Squad, 15 Sheridan Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dad turns his son's toy collection into a hobby

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News