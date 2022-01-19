Robert V. Lynch

BLYTHEWOOD, SC — Robert V. Lynch, 92, of Blythewood, South Carolina and formerly a longtime resident of South Glens Falls, gained his heavenly wings the early hours of Jan. 11, 2022 after a short illness. Born in Plattsburgh, NY on May 17, 1929, he was the son of J. Mark Lynch and Anna Kennedy Lynch. Bob's parents moved to Glens Falls when he was very young and Bob graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Glens Falls in 1947, where he was president of his class. He was active in sports and was co-captain of the baseball team. He graduated from Albany Business College in 1950 with high honors. He was employed for 37 years as Vice-President and Treasurer of Northern Homes. Bob married June M. Dreis on Aug. 21, 1954 at Saint Thomas Catholic Church in Delmar, NY. June passed away in 2007 after 53 years of marriage. In 2012, he moved to Fort Myers, FL and then in 2018 to Blythewood, SC.

In the 60's, Bob was president of the Gansevoort-Wilton-Moreau little league and coached his son's team. He was a lieutenant and senior member of the Lake George Power Squadron and had a boat on Lake George for over twenty years that provided much family fun, beautiful scenery, family picnics on the islands and some fun water skiing. For a few years, he was chairman of the Moreau zoning committee, chairman of the Moreau Rec Commission, Vice-President of the Glens Falls Jaycees, longtime member of the Glens Falls and Queensbury Elks Lodge and president of two golf leagues.

He enjoyed golf, vacationing with the family in Wells Beach, Maine and Treasure Island, Florida traveling in the Adirondacks, dining out and attending his children's and grandchildren's school and sporting events. He was a twenty-year season ticket holder of the Adirondack Red Wings. One of the highlights of his life was visiting Ireland back in the 70's, which he thoroughly enjoyed.

Besides his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his uncle, Joseph Kennedy, his brother, J. Roger Lynch and his wife, Rita Murphy Lynch of Glens Falls, sister-in-law, Gwendolyn Dreis Junco and her husband, Luciano Junco of Feura Bush, NY and his daughter-in-law, Karen L. Lynch. He is survived by his son, Brian Lynch of Blythewood, SC and daughter, Pamela Thomas and her husband, Howard of Corinth, NY and two grandsons, Lee Thomas and his wife, Amanda of Hadley, NY and Ryan Lynch and his fiancee, Yessica Telleria of Knoxville, TN. He is also survived by two great-grandsons, Keith and Cole Thomas. Bob is also survived by two nephews, Daniel Lynch and his wife, Ellen of Etna, NH and Jeffrey Lynch and his wife, Nancy of Queensbury and a niece, Kathleen (Kate) Lynch of Glens Falls.

Services will be in the spring. Donations may be made to the Moreau Emergency Squad, St. Mary's Regional Catholic School or the Queensbury Elks kids program.

