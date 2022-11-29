Oct. 10, 1943—Nov. 25, 2022

Robert Thomas Gannon, 79, of Easton, died peacefully Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Cambridge, N.Y., on Oct. 10, 1943, the son of the late Thomas and Frances Gannon of Greenwich. He graduated from Greenwich Central School and served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Bob was the heart of his family and the community, always offering his expertise and a helping hand. After years of working as an apprentice contractor for his father, he later took over the business — building, restoring, and maintaining hundreds of homes, churches, and businesses in the region. He continued his work until late this summer with his colleague, Craig Spiezio.

With his lifelong passion for the outdoors, he was an avid hunter and birdwatcher and loved to take long Adirondack journeys on his Harley. He enjoyed family vacations in National Parks and the Caribbean, but his heart was on Hedges Lake. When not admiring the eagles and loons or connecting with family, neighbors, and friends, he was focusing on his legacy project, rebuilding, and renovating their lake cottage, so it continues to be a haven for his family for generations to come.

Survivors include the love of his life, his wife of 57 years, Barbara Moss Gannon; their daughter: Kelly Donahue, and her husband, Joe 8 “who?” of Greenwich, and his son: Kyle Gannon, and his wife, Janeen, of Queensbury, NY. However, the stars of his show were always his grandchildren: Kellen, Molly, and Katie Gannon, who he doted on, spoiled, teased, and mentored. He is also survived by his brother, William Gannon, his wife, Vicki, and their two children, Peter, and Rebecca.

He is predeceased by his sister Betsy Gannon of Corning, NY.

Friends may call Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Flynn Brothers Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, N.Y. A short memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. following the calling hours at the funeral home. The Rite of Committal will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Greenwich.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Michael Chase for his guidance, friendship, and great compassion. Thanks also to the outstanding nursing staff at Fort Hudson Health System.

To help ensure there will always be great nurses in the future, memorials may be made to the Queensbury Community Scholarship Association for graduating seniors interested in the nursing profession. Please mail to: P.O. Box 4083, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Online remembrances can be posted at www.flynnbrosinc.com.