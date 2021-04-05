Aug. 22, 1931-Mar. 9, 2021
VENICE, FL — Robert T. (Skeeter) Morris, 89, of Venice, FL passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. His beloved wife of 64 years, Antoinette (Anne), was by his side.
The youngest of nine children, Robert was born in 1931 to Thomas and Margaret Morris in Ilion, NY.
Education was a priority for him and strongly emphasized to his children and grandchildren. In high school, he won the Lever Cup, awarded for scholastic and athletic achievement, two years in a row. Robert was a standout in football, basketball, and baseball and excelled in academics. He attended Hobart College on a football scholarship, choosing to leave to join the US Army after his freshman year. He later graduated from Utica College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics. In 1957, he married Anne Mazzae, the love of his life and best friend.
Early in his career he served the US Government in the Watertown and Binghamton IRS. Promoted to Group Manager, he led the Queensbury Office for 18 years before retiring. In 1999 Robert and Anne moved to Florida. They spent summers at their camp in the Adirondacks, hosting family reunions every year. Children and grandchildren relaxed by the lake while catching up over a game of pitch or bean bag toss on the beach.
Robert was the proud, generous and supportive father of: Bob, Colleen, Donna, Gerry, Julie, and Joe; and the delighted grandfather of nine. He was modest, patient, and thoughtful to the end.
A celebration of Robert’s life will take place on Monday, July 26, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church, Lake Pleasant, NY. Donations can be made to Tidewell Foundation of Sarasota, FL at https://tidewellfoundation.org/donate/.
