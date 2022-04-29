Sept. 22, 1938—April 25, 2022

ARGYLE — Robert T. Brennan, 83, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 as a result of an accident.

Born September 22, 1938 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Joseph and Myrtle (Bly) Brennan.

On July 2, 1960, Robert married Susan Hardick at St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls.

Robert proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1961-1963. Upon his return home, Bob and Sue ran the family farm together. Bob also worked at Argyle Central School as a custodian for many years.

Bob loved hobby farming and could always be found woodworking or building things such as hay racks and wagons in his barn. He loved riding his tractor and supporting the Argyle 4-H students at the Washington County Fair.

Bob and Sue attended many sports events to cheer on the Argyle students, and Bob could often be found talking with his friends at Stewart’s or at the diner. Most of all, Bob loved spending time with Sue, his children, and his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by many.

In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his brother William Brennan and his wife Claire.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Susan Brennan; his children: Stacey Noonan (William), Tonya Paul (Michael), and Alissa Woods (Jeff); his grandchildren: Lucas, Elijah, Sean, Natalie, and Andrew; his brother Arnold “AJ” Brennan (Marion); as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Bob’s request there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY with Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor, officiating. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn to protect all of their guests.

Rite of Committal will be private and at the convenience of the family at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Memorial donations in Bob’s name can be made to the Argyle Emergency Squad, 15 Sheridan St., Argyle, NY, 12809, or to the Argyle Fire Department, 5072 state Route 40, Argyle, NY 12809.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.