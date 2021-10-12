Oct. 6, 1988—Oct. 7, 2021
CORINTH — Robert T. “Bobby” Buehler, 33, of Overlook Drive, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Born on Oct. 6, 1988 in Columbus, NE he is the son of Michael and Diana (Green) Buehler of Corinth.
Bobby graduated from Corinth High School in 2006.
He joined the New York Air National Guard on Sept. 15, 2008 serving as a Staff Sergeant for 13 years until March 2021 as a member of the 109th Airlift Wing, and he was deployed to Afghanistan and also to Greenland multiple times. He received the Air Force Achievement Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with 1 Service Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Air Force Expeditionary Service Medal, Air Force and the Expeditionary Service Ribbon and also graduated from Basic Training with Honors.
Bobby married Clare V. Ridzi on Sept. 21, 2018 in Nassau, NY and the couple has resided in Corinth in the third generation Buehler family home on Overlook Drive with their three awesome cats.
He was employed at several companies, most recently working at Albany Airport for Valet Parks of America.
Bobby loved watching movies, and his favorite show, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” He also loved music, singing and traveling with his wife to many locations including Aruba, Bermuda, and enjoyed weekends away. He had a great sense of humor and way of living.
Although he had been dealt a difficult situation with his health, he took it head-on with his incredible positive outlook on life and loved every moment of time he had left with his family, keeping that positive outlook throughout.
Bobby was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Robert “Bob” and Harriet Buehler.
Survivors besides his loving wife, Clare of Corinth and his parents of Corinth include his dear sister, Elizabeth Westcott (Stephen) of Honolulu, HI; one niece, Adelaide Westcott; his father and mother-in-law, Frank and Linda Ridzi of Nassau; his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Janette Green of La Puente CA; and Clare’s siblings, Frank, John, Tom, Mary, and their spouses; and also many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins who loved him dearly.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at Holy Mother and Child Parish, 405 Palmer Ave, Corinth.
A Rite of Committal will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Corinth. A celebration of life will follow the Rite of Committal at the Corinth Fire Department, 16 Saratoga Ave.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth. Members of the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533 of Corinth will conduct a brief service at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank our guardian angel, Aunt Pat, who left no stone unturned to obtain the best possible treatment in pursuit of a miracle and his devoted and dedicated nurse and doctor, RN Misty and Dr. Christopher Mason, who traversed Bobby’s journey with humor and love.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Bobby’s last words to his family and friends are words to live by: “Do something that makes you happy every day. Life can be anything that you make it out to be. Choose to make it fun. Love surpasses everything else. Carpe Diem.”
