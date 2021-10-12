Oct. 6, 1988—Oct. 7, 2021

CORINTH — Robert T. “Bobby” Buehler, 33, of Overlook Drive, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Oct. 6, 1988 in Columbus, NE he is the son of Michael and Diana (Green) Buehler of Corinth.

Bobby graduated from Corinth High School in 2006.

He joined the New York Air National Guard on Sept. 15, 2008 serving as a Staff Sergeant for 13 years until March 2021 as a member of the 109th Airlift Wing, and he was deployed to Afghanistan and also to Greenland multiple times. He received the Air Force Achievement Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with 1 Service Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Air Force Expeditionary Service Medal, Air Force and the Expeditionary Service Ribbon and also graduated from Basic Training with Honors.

Bobby married Clare V. Ridzi on Sept. 21, 2018 in Nassau, NY and the couple has resided in Corinth in the third generation Buehler family home on Overlook Drive with their three awesome cats.

He was employed at several companies, most recently working at Albany Airport for Valet Parks of America.