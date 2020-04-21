Robert T. 'Bob' Dwyer
June 11, 1928 — April 17, 2020

NEWCOMB — Robert T. “Bob” Dwyer, 91 of Newcomb, New York died on Friday, April 17, 2020 in Clifton Park, in the loving care of his family. Bob was born in Albany on June 11, 1928 and was the son of the late Thomas F. and Mildred Peter Dwyer. He was a graduate of Castleton Union High School. He was a Korean War Veteran who honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1950-52.

He was the beloved husband of Helen Reepmeyer Dwyer, whom he married on Dec. 24, 1950, they enjoyed 70 years of marriage. In Bob and Helen’s early years, they resided in Castleton-on-Hudson, then Loudonville for 25 years where they raised their children, lastly retired to Newcomb. Bob retired as vice president from Iroquois Millwork in Albany after 38 years of dedicated service. Following his retirement, he spent 13 years working for NYS DEC on Long Island in Lake George. He was a member of the NRA (lifetime), American Legion, VFW, and a longtime member of the Goodnow Flow Association in Newcomb, where he served many years on their board of directors. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, but most important to him was spending time with his family.

Bob was the devoted father of Gail Benmosche (Michael) of Clifton Park, Beth Renehan (Todd) of Malvern, Pennsylvania and Bonnie Buckley (Matt) of Waterford; cherished grandfather of Adam Riley, Mark, T.J. and Maggie Renehan, Melissa, Matthew and Nicholas Buckley; great-grandfather of Aiden, Jackson and Jamie Buckley. He was predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth Dwyer Bobo of Starke, Florida.

Due to the limitations of the coronavirus, funeral services will be private for immediate family on Thursday, April 23, from the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Route 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. Interment will be in Memory’s Garden in Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208. http://legacy.givetocommunityhospice.org/.

