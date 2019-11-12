Nov. 2, 1935 — Nov. 9, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Robert “Bob” Stickney, 84, of Hudson Falls passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Born on Nov. 2, 1935 in the town of Fort Edward, he was the son of the late Harold and Lavina (Juckett) Stickney.
Bob was a graduate of Hudson Falls Senior High, class of 1954.
He served for two years in the U.S. Navy.
On Oct. 25, 1958 at St. Mary’s church in Hudson Falls, he married Patricia Cronin.
Bob worked for many years with the Roofers Local Union 241 in Albany.
He was a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s church. Bob absolutely loved his camp on Cleverdale at Lake George — it was his life. He also enjoyed sports and entertaining friends and family.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Esther Sullivan and brother, Harold “Brub” Stickney.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Patricia (Cronin) Stickney of Hudson Falls; three sons, Robert Stickney and fiancé, Rachel Garrett of Stillwater, Patrick Stickney of Hudson Falls and Todd Stickney of Burlingame, California; his grandchildren, Robert T. Stickney, Nathaniel Stickney and Brayton Stickney.
At Bob’s request, there will be no calling hours.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the park in Hudson Falls.
A celebration of Bob’s life will be announced in the spring of 2020 to be held at his beloved camp.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.