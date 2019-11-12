{{featured_button_text}}

Nov. 2, 1935 — Nov. 9, 2019

HUDSON FALLS — Robert “Bob” Stickney, 84, of Hudson Falls passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Born on Nov. 2, 1935 in the town of Fort Edward, he was the son of the late Harold and Lavina (Juckett) Stickney.

Bob was a graduate of Hudson Falls Senior High, class of 1954.

He served for two years in the U.S. Navy.

On Oct. 25, 1958 at St. Mary’s church in Hudson Falls, he married Patricia Cronin.

Bob worked for many years with the Roofers Local Union 241 in Albany.

He was a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s church. Bob absolutely loved his camp on Cleverdale at Lake George — it was his life. He also enjoyed sports and entertaining friends and family.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Esther Sullivan and brother, Harold “Brub” Stickney.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Patricia (Cronin) Stickney of Hudson Falls; three sons, Robert Stickney and fiancé, Rachel Garrett of Stillwater, Patrick Stickney of Hudson Falls and Todd Stickney of Burlingame, California; his grandchildren, Robert T. Stickney, Nathaniel Stickney and Brayton Stickney.

At Bob’s request, there will be no calling hours.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the park in Hudson Falls.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be announced in the spring of 2020 to be held at his beloved camp.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the charity of one’s choice.

