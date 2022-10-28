Robert Sloan

July 13, 1949—Oct. 20, 2022

ARGYLE — Robert E. Sloan passed away on Thursday October 20, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on July 13, 1949, in Granville, NY, he was the son of the late John and Frances (Fitzgerald) Sloan.

Bob graduated from Salem Washington Academy in 1967 and while in high school he also got his first taste of farming on the Harold McEachron Farm. Later as an adult he went to work for John Crawford and John Sweet on their farms. He then went on to get his associate’s in marketing and retail from Albany School of Business in 1969.

Shortly after graduating from college, he went into the Army and proudly served until 1972. Bob then worked for Saint-Gobain as a Transportation Supervisor and retired after 37 years.

He was a member of the JA Barkley Hose Company, serving as the Secretary for some years and the Argyle Non-Hunting Club alongside Bill Roberts and Gary Evens.

Bob loved spending time with family and extended family where there was lots of good food and fun! He enjoyed lunches with his school buddies Scott Wood and Jack McKeighan. He was a die-hard Yankee’s fan and was fond of watching many sports, especially at the high school and college level.

Besides his parents, Robert is predeceased by his brother, Gerald Sloan, his sister-in-law, Wendy Sloan, and his brother-in-law, Richard Bello.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 47 years Tina Sloan; his daughter, Lindsay Thomas; his granddaughter, Emmylou Thomas; his in-laws and out-laws; Ronald Bello and Sharon Ramirez of Punta Gorda, FL, Martin (Sharon) Bello of Newport, NC, Angelo (Audrey) Bello of Cazenovia, NY, Anna (Ray) Schubert of The Villages, FL and Argyle, NY, and Connie Slater of Punta Gorda, FL; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Robert’s request there will be no calling hours and a service will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Robert’s memory can be made to JA Barkley Hose Company, 5072 State Route 40, Argyle, NY, 12809, CR Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY, 12801, and Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.