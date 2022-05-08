June 17, 1929—May 3, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Robert S. Karpeles, 92, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Born on June 17, 1929, in Maplewood, NJ, he was the son of Seymour L. Karpeles and Marie I. (Mindnich) Karpeles. The family moved to Glens Falls in 1935.

Bob graduated from Glens Falls High School in the Class of 1947. While there, he was particularly active in swimming, skiing, track, and dramatics. His summer jobs while in high school included pushing barrels of pigment color at the Imperial Paper and Color Works and being one of the first lifeguards at the then-new Rogers Rock Campsite on Lake George.

He attended Clarkson College of Technology where he continued to be active in skiing. In 1951, he earned a B.S. degree in mechanical engineering and also completed the ROTC program allowing him to be called into the Army as a Second Lieutenant.

Bob married Ruth Conlin of Glens Falls on July 22, 1951, at St. Mary’s Church, and proceeded with his new wife to Ft. Lewis, WA. He was assigned to the 231st Combat Battalion, which rode by convoy from Ft. Lewis to a location about 70 miles from Las Vegas, to build Camp Desert Rock. This was the tent city at which Army personnel observing the atomic tests resided. While there, he observed five atomic explosions at close range.

Bob went to Korea in October 1952 and joined the 2nd Engineering Combat Battalion. He was a platoon leader or a Company Executive Officer throughout his ten-month deployment in Korea and promoted to First Lieutenant.

In 1953, Bob went to work for Scott Paper Company’s Central Engineering Department in Chester, PA, and was later transferred to Marinette, WI and Winslow, ME.

In 1957, Bob and Ruth moved to Milford, NJ where they remained for fourteen years. During this period their children grew up and Bob progressed from a Machine Designer to Chief Engineer. He became a registered professional engineer in New Jersey and later in Pennsylvania, New York, and Ontario. He became a Director of the Delaware River Basin Water Resources Association and a Director of the Riegel Ridge Water Company. Community services included being a Holland Township School Board member, and Commander of the Milford-Frenchtown VFW. He was also a charter member of the Riegel Ridge Oak Hill Golf Club.

After serving brief periods as a Senior Project Engineer at Hammerhill and Manager of Services at Domtar, he in 1975 resided in Allendale, NJ and worked as Manager of Maintenance Engineering and Utilities at Garden State Paper Company of Garfield, NJ. He remained in this position until his retirement in 1992.

While still living in Allendale, he and his wife purchased a second home on Schroon Lake in Adirondack, NY. They visited to their retreat “Cloud Nine” at every opportunity both winter and summer. They joined the Glens Falls Country Club, and in conjunction with his son David, Bob started climbing the 46 High Peaks of the Adirondacks. Bob and Ruth also skied Gore Mountain and joined the GOOFS (Gore Organization of Frequent Skiers).

In 1992, they moved to Queensbury. Bob became a 46er, a member of the Queensbury Zoning Board of Appeals, and did miscellaneous volunteer jobs including driving shuttle at the hospital. At this time, he resumed his long hobby of stamp collecting. In 2006, Ruth and Bob moved to Fort Ann.

During retirement, he and his wife did extensive traveling, including three ski trips to Italy, a safari to Kenya and Tanzania, tours of Australia, New Zealand, Israel, Egypt, Alaska, Hawaii, Scandinavia, England, Ireland, and continental Europe.

In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his sisters, Betty Karpeles Carey and JoAnn Karpeles Alexander.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Ruth Karpeles; children: Carol (John) Prazan of Scappoose, OR, Nancy (Art) Marocco of Queensbury, NY, David (Linda) Karpeles of Mesa, AZ; grandchildren: Kelly Martinez, Drew Karpeles, David Machell, Kelcie Imhoff, and Sam Karpeles; great-grandchildren: Scarlett Machell, Hunter Machell, Edward Martinez, Bella Imhoff, and Lucy Imhoff; also, several nieces and nephews.

At Bob’s request, there will be no calling hours.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at The Home of the Good Shepherd and Community Hospice of Saratoga County.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through