Robert S. Byrnes

Nov. 28, 1933 — Aug. 16, 2020
FORT EDWARD — Robert went to heaven after a long battle with Alzheimer’s with his wife of 28 years by his side.
He was the predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Ruth (Stickney) Brynes; his brother, Richard Brynes; his first wife, and the mother of three of his sons, Marie (Schoenenberger) Brynes.
Bob is survived by his wife, Roberta A. Lee-Brynes; his sons, Kenneth Brynes, Keith (Marlene) Brynes, Robert J. (Hope) Brynes and Matthew (Jodi) Brynes. He is also survived by stepdaughters, Tracey Hildreth, Kim (Andy) Burch, Joan (Jamie) Carpenter, Karen (Michael Mound) Winne, and Tressa Jackson.
He is survived by grandchildren, Heather Mallory, Andrew (Megan Brownell) Brynes, Douglas (Stephanie) Brynes, Benjamin (Elizabeth Ramos) Brynes, Clinton Brynes, Mary Rose (Will) Proudfoot, Olivia Brynes, Nick Hildreth, Geoffrey Hildreth, Michael Burch, Kaitlyn Burch, Jackie (Jason) Sturdevant, Jamie (Leslie) Carpenter, Tyler (Molly) Brockway, Megan (Ian Rose) Brockway along with several great grandchildren and several cousins.
Robert had a lifelong love of cars restoring a 1941 Plymouth truck, a 1964 1/2 Mustang convertible and his last car was a 1955 Plymouth.
He was employed by Imperial Wallpaper, Hercules color, and Ciba Geigy. He was the last one out the door when the plant closed.
Bob was an active member of Adamsville Baptist Church holding the positions of Trustee and Treasurer, and a member of The Methodist Church of South Glens Falls.
He was a member of The Hudson Falls Elks club in the early 1980’s.
The family would like to thank the staff at Fort Hudson Nursing Home for their loving care of Robert, AKA Bob, Bubby, Bob-o among other loving names I am forgetting about.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Donations in Roberts’s memory may be made to the Open Door Mission, 226 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY 12804. Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
