Robert S. Byrnes

Nov. 28, 1933 — Aug. 16, 2020

FORT EDWARD — Robert went to heaven after a long battle with Alzheimer’s with his wife of 28 years by his side.

He was the predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Ruth (Stickney) Brynes; his brother, Richard Brynes; his first wife, and the mother of three of his sons, Marie (Schoenenberger) Brynes.

Bob is survived by his wife, Roberta A. Lee-Brynes; his sons, Kenneth Brynes, Keith (Marlene) Brynes, Robert J. (Hope) Brynes and Matthew (Jodi) Brynes. He is also survived by stepdaughters, Tracey Hildreth, Kim (Andy) Burch, Joan (Jamie) Carpenter, Karen (Michael Mound) Winne, and Tressa Jackson.

He is survived by grandchildren, Heather Mallory, Andrew (Megan Brownell) Brynes, Douglas (Stephanie) Brynes, Benjamin (Elizabeth Ramos) Brynes, Clinton Brynes, Mary Rose (Will) Proudfoot, Olivia Brynes, Nick Hildreth, Geoffrey Hildreth, Michael Burch, Kaitlyn Burch, Jackie (Jason) Sturdevant, Jamie (Leslie) Carpenter, Tyler (Molly) Brockway, Megan (Ian Rose) Brockway along with several great grandchildren and several cousins.

Robert had a lifelong love of cars restoring a 1941 Plymouth truck, a 1964 1/2 Mustang convertible and his last car was a 1955 Plymouth.