March 27, 1946 — June 24, 2023

QUEENSBURY—Robert S. Brooks, of Evergreen Ln., Queensbury, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023. He was 77.

Born on March 27, 1946, he was the son of the late Charles and Agnes (Garnsey) Brooks. He was a 1966 graduate of Saratoga Springs High School and went on to graduate with honors from Albany Business College in 1968 and be named Student Speaker.

He was known to many as BB due to owning and operating BB’s Pizza in Saratoga Springs and Ballston Spa. He went on to open many other restaurants, including Pizza and More, Bob’s Coffee Break and Partners Steakhouse.

Robert enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. He left a lasting impact on all who knew him, and never failed to tell those close to him that he was proud of their accomplishments. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by two brothers: Joseph and Charles Brooks; and three sisters: Agnes Brackett, Helen Bishop and Jo-Ann Clark. Survivors include his children: Bobbi (Josh) Wood, Phebe (Jonah) Brooks, Shalene (Ron) Withrow, and Denise (Steve) Lucarelli; two brothers: James and David (Cathy) Brooks; grandchildren: Savannah, Travis and Vincent Wood; and several nieces and nephews.

Thank you to Dr. Hoy and staff at Hudson Headwaters and Dialysis Clinic, Inc. in Glens Falls.

There will be no public calling hours.

Relatives and close friends may attend the graveside service at 10 a.m. Friday, June 30 at Maplewood Cemetery, Saratoga Springs.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.