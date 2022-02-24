Robert “Ross” Brown

July 21, 1946—Feb. 20, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Robert “Ross” Brown (not Bob) left this Earth on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, from Fort Hudson Nursing Home. After 75 years here, most recently battling dementia, Ross decided he was ready for a new adventure and a visit with his parents.

Speaking of Ross’s parents, Theodore “Ted” and Elizabeth “Libby” (Ross) Brown welcomed their son to this world on July 21, 1946, in Chester, PA.

After graduating from high school and spending a couple years at a tech school, Ross knew how to do everything! He was a professional Jack of all Trades. He could do just about anything.

Ross and Lisa Scherer were married in 1982 in Glens Falls and they put up with each other, lovingly of course, until “death do us part.”

Ross joined the United States Army and served his country proudly until his honorable discharge in 1968.

When Ross had some free time, you could find him watching movies, especially Western and sci fi flicks, occasionally snoring through the best parts. He also liked to read, he enjoyed all kinds of music, especially Beatles and Windham Hill, play tavern puzzles, and go camping, he loved a good, roaring campfire. You could also find Ross, quite often, down at Dunham’s Bay Fish and Game Club (formerly served on their Board), at Queensbury United Methodist Church with his wife, where he also served as a Trustee. When his daughter was in school, Ross became quite involved with Sanford Street School, and spent time serving on the Board of Glens Falls Youth Center. Ross also helped build homes for Habitat For Humanity, with his son tagging along to help. When his son Christopher was a Boy Scout in Troop 4 Ross was involved in all the scout activities.

His parents and grandparents greeted him with open arms at the Gates of Heaven, as he will be there to greet us one day.

Lisa Brown (wife); Shawne Brown (daughter;, and Christopher Brown (son), will miss him terribly and remember him forever; Braden Grafals, Sam Brown, Logan Brown, Graeme Brown and Emberlynn Brown (grandchildren) loved their “Pop” with their whole hearts, the boys all share the middle name Ross; Tad (Sharon) Brown and Joel (Terri) Brown (brothers); and there’s a whole bunch of nieces, nephews, and cousins too.

Friends are invited to join the family Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Queensbury United Methodist Church on Aviation Road.

A funeral service will take place Feb. 28, 2022 at the church at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Steven Smith, pastor of the church, officiating.

Bagpipes will be performed by Mark Kelsey, just as Ross would’ve wanted.

The family invites anyone who wishes to attend Ross’ Celebration of Life to please join us following the service at Talk of the Town.

Ross will be laid to rest on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 11 a.m., in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, with full military honors being performed for our beloved veteran.

If Dad had his way, he wouldn’t want you to send flowers. Instead, we would appreciate donations in his memory, to any of the following organizations that were special to him: Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901; Boy Scouts of America/Twin Rivers, 253 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12205; and/or Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804. Thank you.

The staff at Fort Hudson on A Wing, and Community Hospice of Saratoga took better care of Ross than we could’ve asked for. They were amazing, caring, special people who built a relationship with Ross and we will forever be grateful for them.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.