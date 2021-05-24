 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert R. Lichtenstein
0 entries

Robert R. Lichtenstein

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

April 15, 1936—May 19, 2021

LONGBOAT KEY, FL — Robert R. Lichtenstein, 85, died peacefully at home on Longboat Key, FL surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Born in New York City, on April 15, 1936 to the late Louis and Rose (nee Mayer) Lichtenstein, Bob was raised in Queens, NY. He was a lifeguard at Long Island’s Jones Beach during the summers while attending Hofstra University on a basketball scholarship.

After marrying his bride Marjorie in 1960, they moved to Allendale, NJ in 1962 to raise their family. Bob was a founding partner of Corroon, Lichtenstein & Co. and a Member of the New York Stock Exchange until his retirement in 2000. Since then, they have been spending the winters on Longboat Key. Bob spent many summers as a child at Lake George, NY and he passed on his love for the lake to his family. Their family home up at the lake continues to be a place they treasure.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marjorie (nee Southwood) Lichtenstein. His legacy will live on through his three children, Lisa Knutzen and her husband Steven of Allendale, NJ, Gwen Scavone and her husband Thomas of Wyckoff, NJ, and Craig Lichtenstein and his wife Andrea of Medfield, MA; and his eight grandchildren: Evan, Lindsey, Derek, Claire, Christopher, Logan, Vivien and Isabella.

A private celebration of life will be held at their beloved Lake George.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to make policing safer?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News