April 15, 1936—May 19, 2021

LONGBOAT KEY, FL — Robert R. Lichtenstein, 85, died peacefully at home on Longboat Key, FL surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Born in New York City, on April 15, 1936 to the late Louis and Rose (nee Mayer) Lichtenstein, Bob was raised in Queens, NY. He was a lifeguard at Long Island’s Jones Beach during the summers while attending Hofstra University on a basketball scholarship.

After marrying his bride Marjorie in 1960, they moved to Allendale, NJ in 1962 to raise their family. Bob was a founding partner of Corroon, Lichtenstein & Co. and a Member of the New York Stock Exchange until his retirement in 2000. Since then, they have been spending the winters on Longboat Key. Bob spent many summers as a child at Lake George, NY and he passed on his love for the lake to his family. Their family home up at the lake continues to be a place they treasure.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marjorie (nee Southwood) Lichtenstein. His legacy will live on through his three children, Lisa Knutzen and her husband Steven of Allendale, NJ, Gwen Scavone and her husband Thomas of Wyckoff, NJ, and Craig Lichtenstein and his wife Andrea of Medfield, MA; and his eight grandchildren: Evan, Lindsey, Derek, Claire, Christopher, Logan, Vivien and Isabella.