Nov. 10, 1923 — Sept. 25, 2019 QUEENSBURY and GLENS FALLS — Robert R. Eastment, 95, formerly of Queensbury and Glens Falls, passed away on Sept. 25, 2019. He had lived for the past three years in Cambridge, Massachusetts, near his children.
Bob Eastment was born on Nov. 10, 1923 in Nutley, New Jersey. He grew up in a musical household, but challenged his mother’s operatic orientation by becoming a talented jazz clarinetist. He had a lifelong love of music of the Big Band era.
Although he spent summers working on the Jersey Shore, there was an apparent call to the mountains. After graduating from Nutley High in 1941, he enrolled in the Wanakena Ranger School in the Adirondacks. He graduated in February 1943 and in April enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Thanks to the GI Bill, Bob entered Syracuse University in 1946 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in forestry in 1949. That same year, he married Jeanne Stanwix. In 1952, he joined International Paper Company as a forester and worked for IP for 35 years.
You have free articles remaining.
In retirement, his greatest passion and relaxation was splitting and chopping wood and maintaining meticulously organized wood piles on the small property that was home for Bob and Jeanne on Pickle Hill Road in Queensbury for 30 years.
He was a man of great decency who will be remembered by his family for his work ethic, his wit, his love of the Adirondacks and the Glens Falls community and his commitment to his wife, children and grandchildren.
Bob was predeceased by his wife, Jeanne Eastment, teacher and artist.
He is survived by his three children, Lynne Lerish of Rumford, Rhode Island, Peter Eastment of Wellesley, Massachusetts and Kate Eastment of Somerville, Massachusetts. He leaves three grandchildren, Faye Hollander, Matt Lerish and Isabel Eastment; as well as two great-grandchildren, Hope and Scarlett Tucker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.