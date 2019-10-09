{{featured_button_text}}

Nov. 10, 1923 — Sept. 25, 2019 QUEENSBURY and GLENS FALLS — Robert R. Eastment, 95, formerly of Queensbury and Glens Falls, passed away on Sept. 25, 2019. He had lived for the past three years in Cambridge, Massachusetts, near his children.

Bob Eastment was born on Nov. 10, 1923 in Nutley, New Jersey. He grew up in a musical household, but challenged his mother’s operatic orientation by becoming a talented jazz clarinetist. He had a lifelong love of music of the Big Band era.

Although he spent summers working on the Jersey Shore, there was an apparent call to the mountains. After graduating from Nutley High in 1941, he enrolled in the Wanakena Ranger School in the Adirondacks. He graduated in February 1943 and in April enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Thanks to the GI Bill, Bob entered Syracuse University in 1946 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in forestry in 1949. That same year, he married Jeanne Stanwix. In 1952, he joined International Paper Company as a forester and worked for IP for 35 years.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

In retirement, his greatest passion and relaxation was splitting and chopping wood and maintaining meticulously organized wood piles on the small property that was home for Bob and Jeanne on Pickle Hill Road in Queensbury for 30 years.

He was a man of great decency who will be remembered by his family for his work ethic, his wit, his love of the Adirondacks and the Glens Falls community and his commitment to his wife, children and grandchildren.

Bob was predeceased by his wife, Jeanne Eastment, teacher and artist.

He is survived by his three children, Lynne Lerish of Rumford, Rhode Island, Peter Eastment of Wellesley, Massachusetts and Kate Eastment of Somerville, Massachusetts. He leaves three grandchildren, Faye Hollander, Matt Lerish and Isabel Eastment; as well as two great-grandchildren, Hope and Scarlett Tucker.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments