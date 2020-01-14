Feb. 29, 1936 — Jan. 11, 2020

HEBRON — Robert R. Andersen, 83, of Hebron, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the Slate Valley Center in Granville.

Bob was born Feb. 29, 1936 in Elizabeth, New Jersey, the son of the late Robert and Amelia (Federico) Andersen. He graduated from Hillside High School in Hillside, New Jersey and attended Ken State College in Union, New Jersey.

In New Jersey as a young man, he worked at Iron Bound Bowling Alley and started part-time fixing small engines. He worked for the Hillside School District in the Maintenance Department for many years before moving to New York from Hillside in 1971 to a small farm in Salem, New York. Over the years he raised many animals from chickens to veal to beef cattle, his family called him the hobby farmer. He also hung his Bob’s Equipment Service sign up that first year and started repairing small engines, lawn mowers and tractors.

Once in farm country, his first job was with EBAC, the John Deere Company in Greenwich, New York as a tractor mechanic. This is where his love for ‘Nothing Runs Like a Deere’ started. He even owned a John Deere snowmobile in the 70’s! His last project in 2013 was restoring a John Deere B.