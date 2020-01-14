Feb. 29, 1936 — Jan. 11, 2020
HEBRON — Robert R. Andersen, 83, of Hebron, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the Slate Valley Center in Granville.
Bob was born Feb. 29, 1936 in Elizabeth, New Jersey, the son of the late Robert and Amelia (Federico) Andersen. He graduated from Hillside High School in Hillside, New Jersey and attended Ken State College in Union, New Jersey.
In New Jersey as a young man, he worked at Iron Bound Bowling Alley and started part-time fixing small engines. He worked for the Hillside School District in the Maintenance Department for many years before moving to New York from Hillside in 1971 to a small farm in Salem, New York. Over the years he raised many animals from chickens to veal to beef cattle, his family called him the hobby farmer. He also hung his Bob’s Equipment Service sign up that first year and started repairing small engines, lawn mowers and tractors.
Once in farm country, his first job was with EBAC, the John Deere Company in Greenwich, New York as a tractor mechanic. This is where his love for ‘Nothing Runs Like a Deere’ started. He even owned a John Deere snowmobile in the 70’s! His last project in 2013 was restoring a John Deere B.
Bob helped start the Route 22 Farmers Market and ran it for many years. With the help from his wife, Luc, family and friends, he built greenhouses and had acres of vegetables and flowers to sell at these markets.
Bob had a concession stand, The Corn Crib at the Washington County Fair. He looked forward to this every year, making his famous corndogs and corn-on-the-cob for over 34 years.
He worked for a few years with International Harvester building and repairing those big blue silos. Then he found his spot on the North Granville bus route driving for Granville Central School. Once he was done driving, he took on other duties there for more than 30 years until he retired at the age of 80.
Bob was a member of the Hebron Volunteer Fire Deptartment for 45 years and a member of the Washington County Extension Service.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Carol Andersen McVey.
Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lucille Goeddert Andersen who he married April 30, 1955; his children, Robert Jr. (Bob) and his wife, Donna Kent Andersen, of Manchester, Vermont, Debra (Dennis) Yushak of Shushan, Donna L. Andersen of Salem, Scott Andersen of Bridgeton, New Jersey and Dean Andersen of Atlanta, Georgia; a brother, Victor (Mary) Andersen of Williamsburg, Virginia; his grandchildren, Thomas Yushak of Shushan, Anthony (Heather) Yushak of Shushan, Hannah Lee Andersen of Poultney, Vermont, Colton Andersen of Atlanta, Georgia, Nicholas Andersen of Bridgeton, New Jersey, Amelia (Molly) Andersen of Bridgeton, New Jersey; a great granddaughter, Lucy Grace Yushak; and many nieces and nephews.
There are no calling hours and burial will be in the spring at The Rupert Cemetery in Rupert, Vermont.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hebron Volunteer Fire Department, 3165 county Route 30, Salem, NY 12865.
The family is very grateful to the staff at Slate Valley Nursing Home for all the care and attention given to Bob.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem.
