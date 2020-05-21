× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Feb. 22, 1984 — May 18, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Robert Phillip Whiting, 36, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. Born on Feb. 22, 1984, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Arnold Whiting and Doreen Friday.

Robert enjoyed his job landscaping. He loved being outdoors going fishing and camping, listening to his favorite band AC/DC and had a love for animals especially his cat, Kitty.

Robert was predeceased by his grandparents, Robert and Nancy Friday, Roger and Denelda Whiting, and several aunts and uncles.

Left to cherish his memory include his parents, Arnold Whiting and his wife, Linda, Doreen Friday and her significant other, Gary Mabb Jr.; his brothers, Brian and Jacob Whiting; his aunts and uncles, David Friday, Kristine (Mike) Buttino, Michael Friday, Stephen (Lisa) Friday, Roger (Pam) Whiting Jr., Kenneth (Beverly) Whiting, Mark (John Storz) Whiting, Karen Limmer, Gary Whiting and Gene Whiting and family; and many cousins.

Due to the current health crisis, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Robert’s memory can be made to S.P.C.A. of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Whiting as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.