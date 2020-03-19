Aug. 5, 1943 — March 17, 2020
GREENFIELD CENTER — Robert P. Champagne, 76, of Greenfield Center, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, following a long illness surrounded by his loving family.
Born on Aug. 5, 1943 in Buffalo, he was the son of the late Rene B. and Eva (Rendo) Champagne.
Robert graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1961. He was employed at Finch Pruyn for 30 years. Robert moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1992 where he worked at the Bellagio Hotel until his retirement.
Robert was a member of the United States Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America and B.P.O.E. Lodge No.81. He participated in bowling leagues for numerous years at Pine Lanes and Lake George Bowl. He was an avid sports fan of the LA Dodgers and Detroit Red Wings and a proficient card player.
Besides his parents, Robert was predeceased by his brother, Richard Champagne and his wife, Gail (Bentley) Champagne.
Survivors include his daughters, Cheryl (Karl) Karnbach of California, MD, Cynthia (Michael) Mulcahy of South Glens Falls, and Christie (Dean) McCarthy of Hampton, Virginia; siblings, Denise Champagne and Dianne Champagne both of Greenfield Center, New York; six grandchildren, Nicholas (Amie) and Noah Karnbach, Erin and Patrick Mulcahy and Sara (Richard) McCarthy-Empett and Shane McCarth (Jamey); three great-grandsons; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
No calling hours have been scheduled at this time.
A graveside service will take place at a later date at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Cemetery.
Donations in Robert’s memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice. The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Wesley and community hospice at Saratoga.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
