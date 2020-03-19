Aug. 5, 1943 — March 17, 2020

GREENFIELD CENTER — Robert P. Champagne, 76, of Greenfield Center, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, following a long illness surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Aug. 5, 1943 in Buffalo, he was the son of the late Rene B. and Eva (Rendo) Champagne.

Robert graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1961. He was employed at Finch Pruyn for 30 years. Robert moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1992 where he worked at the Bellagio Hotel until his retirement.

Robert was a member of the United States Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America and B.P.O.E. Lodge No.81. He participated in bowling leagues for numerous years at Pine Lanes and Lake George Bowl. He was an avid sports fan of the LA Dodgers and Detroit Red Wings and a proficient card player.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Besides his parents, Robert was predeceased by his brother, Richard Champagne and his wife, Gail (Bentley) Champagne.