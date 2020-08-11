July 8, 1961 — Aug. 7, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Robert P. “Bobby J.” John, 59, of Haskell Avenue, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 with loved ones by his side at Glens Falls Hospital after a brief illness.
Born July 8, 1961, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Charles and Jane E. (Kingsley) John. Bobby J. graduated from Glens Falls High School. After graduating he worked on the road welding with the Warren County C.E.O., and later worked with Glens Falls D.P.W. where he retired after many years of dedicated service. His hobbies were building Mopar muscle cars in his garage, doing body work, while also working as a mechanic and riding Harleys.
Those left to cherish his memory are his companion of 20 plus years, Deanna French; two sons: Kurtis John and Mike DiLorenzo and his wife, Traci; his grandchildren: Emma John and Dominic and Gianna DiLorenzo; his sister, Roxane Homan; his brother, George John and his wife, Pon; two nephews, C.J. Mehalick and Dave Beecher; and his pets, Buddy, Grady and Rit.
Calling hours will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. A graveside burial will follow at St. George Cemetery in South Glens Falls. There will be a celebration of life after the services for close friends and family. Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.