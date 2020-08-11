July 8, 1961 — Aug. 7, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Robert P. “Bobby J.” John, 59, of Haskell Avenue, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 with loved ones by his side at Glens Falls Hospital after a brief illness.

Born July 8, 1961, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Charles and Jane E. (Kingsley) John. Bobby J. graduated from Glens Falls High School. After graduating he worked on the road welding with the Warren County C.E.O., and later worked with Glens Falls D.P.W. where he retired after many years of dedicated service. His hobbies were building Mopar muscle cars in his garage, doing body work, while also working as a mechanic and riding Harleys.

Those left to cherish his memory are his companion of 20 plus years, Deanna French; two sons: Kurtis John and Mike DiLorenzo and his wife, Traci; his grandchildren: Emma John and Dominic and Gianna DiLorenzo; his sister, Roxane Homan; his brother, George John and his wife, Pon; two nephews, C.J. Mehalick and Dave Beecher; and his pets, Buddy, Grady and Rit.

Calling hours will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. A graveside burial will follow at St. George Cemetery in South Glens Falls. There will be a celebration of life after the services for close friends and family. Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

