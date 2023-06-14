Jan. 3, 1951—June 8, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Robert O’Connor, 72, of Queensbury, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born Jan. 3, 1951 in Glens Falls, the son of the late Harold O’Connor and Rita (Laney) O’Connor-Frasier.

He was a graduate of Glens Falls High School, Class of 1969. Bob always loved animals and when he was young, he enjoyed helping his father who raced horses at the Saratoga Harness Track and started working at the animal hospital at age 16. It was this love of animals that made him attend Cornell University and go on to earn his bachelor degree and his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) in 1976.

Following graduation, he returned home to begin his career with the Glens Falls Animal Hospital. In 1984, he purchased the animal hospital and went on to put on an addition in 2012. Bob was proud to own and operate the business and keep the hospital a local family owned practice.

It was here that he met his future bride, Doris Newton and on Sept. 22, 1979, they were married, went on to raise three children, work alongside each other and enjoyed 43 years of marriage.

He was a member of the NYS Veterinary Medicine Society, and Co-founder of Northway Animal Emergency Clinic.

He enjoyed coaching Glens Falls Little League and Adirondack Youth Hockey and spending hours on his tractors while working on the lawn. However, Bob considered his greatest accomplishment to be his children and their families. He loved them all so much and it gave him much happiness spending time with them, whether he and Doris were watching them after school, playing sports, performing in concerts or just having dinner together.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his half sister, Sandy Mannarino and her husband, Jock.

Survivors include his loving wife, Doris of Queesnbury; his daughter, Sarah (Tyler) Herrick, of Queensbury; his son, Matt (Kasey) O’Connor, of Queensbury; his son, Kevin (Lindsay) O’Connor, of Saratoga; and his grandchildren: Grace Herrick, Ben Herrick, Abby Herrick, Emerson Herrick, Nolan O’Connor, Keegan O’Connor, Declan O’Connor and Colin O’Connor. He is also survived by his brother, Mike (Brenda) O’Connor, of Delafield, WI; his sister, Patty (Joe) Kervin of Queensbury; his brother, John (Heather Havens) O’Connor; a very special aunt, Harriet Rogers (aunt Boo); and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023 at The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the School District Foundation of Glens Falls, Inc., with attention to the Robert O’Connor Scholarship Fund, 7 Pershing Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Bob cherished all the wonderful friendships he and Doris have made throughout the years and the family thanks them for all the support they have shown them during this difficult time.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences by visiting our website at sbfuneralhome.com.