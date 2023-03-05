Nov. 21, 1935—Feb. 27, 2023

BRANT LAKE — Robert “Newt” Newton, 87, of Brant Lake, NY, son of the late Clinton and Frances (Remington) Newton, passed away after a long illness at Elderwood in Ticonderoga on Feb. 27, 2023.

Bob came into this world on Nov. 21, 1935 at his home in Horicon, NY. He graduated in 1954 from Horicon Central School where he played football, baseball and basketball. While Bob was nineteen years old he met the love of his life Gertrude Person at a square dance. On June 23, 1956 Bob and Gertrude married at the Bolton Baptist Church. Gertrude honored those vows, as she beautifully cared for Bob during the last many years of his life.

Throughout Bob’s life he worked in various car dealerships and road construction until his final career which was camp ranger at Curtis S. Read for 28 years. Bob loved his community and it showed by his service to various organizations. He was a volunteer fireman with the Horicon Fire Department for over 60 years of active service, he served on the Horicon Town Board for 12 years and was President of Brant Lake Trailers Snowmobile Club.

Bob had many nicknames but the two that stand out is “Newt” and “Rose.” He was an outdoor enthusiast. He loved hunting, fishing, trapping, snowmobiling, and loved race cars (#8 Ball Car). Bob loved watching NASCAR, spending time with his family and friends and a “Black Velvet night cap.” He was the North Country MacGyver.

Bob was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and dear friend. Throughout his career at Curtis S. Read he was a mentor to many youth and staff that passed through year after year. His occasional “shot gun wakeup call,” pulling staff out of the ditch and his faithful devotion will be remembered by many. Bob and his wife Gert were so well loved at Curtis S. Read, the council dedicated the new Dining Hall to them and named it “Newton Hall.”

Bob’s quote: “Use your judgement . . . you know what to do.”

Left to cherish Bob’s memory is his wife Gertrude of 66 years; children: Benny Newton, Greta Manning, Robert (Todd) Newton and Sherry (Charlie) Granger; grandchildren: Billie Jo (JR) Pratt, Craig (Amanda Brochu) House, Ashley (Mike McTauge) LaVine, Katelyn Hill and Hannah (Jordon) Granger; great-grandchildren: Matthew, Carter, Kelsey, Robbie, Connor, Jake, Ryan and Cliff; sister, Betty Newton; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob’s family would like to thank all the staff at Elderwood in Ticonderoga for their compassion and care.

In lieu of flowers please send donations in Bob’s memory to Horicon Fire Department, PO Box 120, Brant Lake, NY 12815 or Camp Read, Bob & Gert Campership in memo, Curtis S. Read Scout Reservation, 1377 Palisades Road, Brant Lake, NY 12815.

Friends may call on Bob’s family from 4 p.m.–7 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m.

Burial will take place in the spring at Brant Lake Cemetery with a Celebration of Life to follow.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.