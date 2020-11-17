June 15, 1942—Nov. 12, 2020
SARATOGA SPRINGS—Robert Nelson Savin, 78, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center.
Born June 15, 1942 in Stonington, CT, he was the son of the late William and Kathryn (Emerson) Savin.
Robert proudly served his country in the United States Army, serving in Germany. After returning home he was employed as a truck driver for B+B Sanitation in Saratoga Springs, NY.
In addition to his parents, Robert is predeceased by his twin sister, Ruthann Henson in 2017.
Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Frances Cote of Davenport, FL, his sister Susan Mitchell (Raymond) of Santee, CA; his nieces and nephews: Christopher Cote, Scott Cote, Stephen Cote, Lorie Mitchell, Raymond Mitchell, Elain Byers and David Byers; as well as many cousins.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. At Robert’s request there will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be celebrated at 10 am on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Route 1, Stonington, CT.
Memorial donations in Robert’s name can be made to the Fisher House, 113 Holland Ave, Albany, NY 12208.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.