Robert Nelson Bell

Nelson was a charter member and trustee of the Open Bible Baptist Church in Cambridge, where he enjoyed singing to the congregation. He had a love for cars and watching car races, especially when his grandson was behind the wheel. Nelson loved hunting and the outdoors and spent many enjoyable hours working around his property. He loved the Cambridge Indians Football Team and took pleasure in watching lumber jack competitions in his earlier days. His dedication to family and his love of God was as strong as his legend throughout the community.