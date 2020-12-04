Oct. 31, 1934—Dec. 1, 2020

DAY—Robert N. Williams, 86, a former longtime resident of North Shore Road, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness. Born on Oct. 31, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY he was the son of the late Norman and Francis (Dusenberry) Williams.

Bob graduated from Garden City High School in 1954. He joined the United States Army on Dec. 9, 1954, and was stationed in LaRochelle, France, serving during the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1956. He then attended Curry College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business.

Bob married Carole (Konther) Granai on Sept. 6, 2007 in Juneau, AK, and the couple resided for many years in the Town of Day, and had just recently moved to Queensbury.

Following college, he was first employed at the Connecticut Valley Manufacturing Company as a corporate secretary and then worked at the Total Restoration Co. on Long Island as a Sales Contractor for several years until his retirement.