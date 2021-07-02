Sept. 15, 1947—June 30, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Robert N. Paquette, 73, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Warren Center in Queensbury.

Born September 15, 1947, in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Norman J. and Mary G. (Massaro) Paquette.

Robert graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1965 and attended classes at ACC.

On July 20, 1968, he married Marsha A. Roach at St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls.

Robert was employed by General Electric immediately after high school and he retired from there in October 2003 after 37 years of service.

He was a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls and a founding member of the Parish Guild. Robert enjoyed playing racket ball and golf, listening to talk radio and spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Robert was predeceased by a brother who died in infancy.