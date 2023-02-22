Oct. 23, 1945—Feb. 19, 2023

CORINTH — Robert Marshall Williams, 77, of Corinth, NY, passed away on Feb. 19, 2023, after a long illness.

Bob was born at the family farmhouse on Oct. 23, 1945, in Madison, NY. He was the third of seven children born to William and Evelyn Williams. His surviving siblings are William, Mary, Bonnie, Desiree, and Joseph. After graduating from Madison Central School in 1963, he furthered his education at the National School of Meat Cutting in Toledo, Ohio.

Bob loved music and was voted Best Dancer in High School. His love of music continued on with the Corinth Theater Guild for several years. It was not unusual to arrive at the farm to hear Bob singing in his finest voice. He worked as a meat cutter, dairy farmer, social worker, Sunday school teacher, entrepreneur, and race horse owner. Bob’s love for horses began at an early age and continued into adulthood having raced standardbreds at Saratoga Harness, Monticello, Vernon Downs, Yonkers Raceway, and numerous county fairs. He also had a passion and love for working with handicapped children at ARC.

Bob is survived by four children from his first marriage: Mark, Kelly, Robin, and Jeffrey; four stepchildren from his second marriage: AJ Heller, Christopher Heller, Alysse Heller Kasowski, and Eric Heller; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and his longtime partner Tamara DeStanko. Bob was predeceased by his brother Wade David and stepson Bryan Heller.

Bob loved his family, friends, and farm. He will be missed by all.

Funeral services will be conducted 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob’s memory may be directed to the Estherville Animal Shelter, 100 Russell Road, Greenfield Center, NY, 12833.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.