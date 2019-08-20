June 15, 1933 — Aug. 16, 2019
WILTON — Robert Marshall Holden, 86, of Wilton, passed away peacefully at Albany Medical Center after a short illness, on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
Robert was born on June 15, 1933 in Scotia. He was the son of the late Frank B. Holden and Senith L. (Griffin) Holden from Wilton.
Robert was married to Kathleen (Guerin) Holden on May 25, 1955 in South Glens Falls and together they had five daughters. They later divorced after 23 years of marriage but remained good friends.
Robert grew up in South Glens Falls and attended South Glens Falls High School where he was a lettered soccer team player.
From 1954 to 1957, he served in the U.S. Army, H Company, 94th Engineer Battalion (Construction), APO 154. Robert served during the Korean War and was stationed in Stuttgart, West Germany. During his time in the Army, he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Svc Medal, Carbine (Expert) Edge and the Army Occupational Medal (Germany). He became a member of the Adirondack Chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association and VFW Post 2457 in Glens Falls.
Robert’s occupations included 19 years as a machine tender at Finch Pruyn in Glens Falls and a member of the Paper Maker’s Union. He was also a member of the Civil Defense. While attending Skidmore College, he became a licensed masseur and worked at the Roosevelt Baths in Saratoga Springs for many years. He owned and trained two standard bred racehorses (ES KD and Tomahawk), and also worked as a Pinkerton at the Saratoga Springs Racetrack. Robert also worked as a security guard for Byrnes Security Agency in Glens Falls. He also spent time working for Saratoga Meals on Wheels and the Franklin Community Center in Saratoga Springs. His last occupation was as a travel/tourism information representative for the Adirondacks at exits 17-18 rest area on Northway 87.
Among his hobbies, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, camping, skiing, skating, dancing, bowling, country music, playing the harmonica and spoons, playing BINGO, betting on horses at the Saratoga Racetrack and going to the Saratoga Racino. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends who he loved very much. He will be deeply missed by all.
Besides his parents, Robert was predeceased by two brothers, Ernest S. Holden and Raymond S. Holden of Wilton.
Survivors include his ex-wife, Kathleen; and their five daughters, Kathleen R. (Ernst) Holden of West Milton, Colleen and Raymond Waldron of Moreau, Bonnie and Daniel Labshere of Hudson Falls, Barbara and Robert Maynard of Moreau, Tiffany Stomski of Glens Falls; 15 grandchildren, Robin R. H. Ernst, Albert E. Ernst, Jennifer L. (Ernst) and Wayne Roshong, Michael Morgan, Jr. and Dana, Rachel (Waldron) and Gregg Ryan, Nathaniel Waldron, Blair and Joan Holden, Daniel Labshere, Jr. and Tia, David and Amy Labshere, Joseph Labshere, Veronica Maynard, Alexis Wielt, Alyssa Wielt, Dylan Wielt and Destiny (Wielt) Stomski; 14 great-grandchildren, Jermaine K. Owens, Jr., Lydia Roshong, Chloe Roshong, Alise Morgan, Taylor Morgan, Michael W. Morgan, Isabella Ryan, Brantley Ryan, Gabriel Holden, Mason Holden, Cooper Holden, Jasper Holden, Noah Labshere and Giovanni Hayes; his sister-in-law, Mary L. Holden; three nephews, Raymond Holden, Barry Holden and Frank and Shari Holden; a niece, Mary E. (Holden) Primeau; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
Prayers will follow the calling hours at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with Father Tony Childs, officiating.
There will be a private graveside service at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in the town of Stillwater, with full military honors, at a later date.
The family of Robert M. Holden would like to thank everyone for their prayers, love and support during this sad time. They would especially like to thank his caregivers and helpers, Robin Corrigan and Ann Collins, Wilton Ambulance and EMT’s, all of his nurses and doctors at Saratoga Hospital and Albany Medical Center, and his special neighbors, Chuck and Sue Phillips.
Donations in Robert’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 or the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Dr. #100, Albany, NY 12205.
Online condolences and floral tributes may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
