Dec. 13, 1968 — May 12, 2020
LAKE GEORGE — Robert M. LaGurege, 51, of West Street, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Albany Medical Center following surgical complications.
Born Dec. 13, 1968 in Manhattan, he was the son of Deshawn LaGurege of Kerhonkson.
He attended Poughkeepsie High School and following his graduation in 1987, he earned his BA in education at SUNY New Paltz. He proceeded to work at SUNY New Paltz as a math tutor for many years.
Besides spending time with his family and friends, he a love for cars and could often be found tinkering underneath the hood of his vehicles.
Rob lost his sight several years ago and still enjoyed the finer things in life. He was a great cook, and truly knowledgeable about the world and its ongoing politics, with a little bit of help from his good friend, Alexa. Above all, he loved his mother more than life itself.
He is predeceased by his beloved aunt, Gwen Thomas of Kerhonkson.
Besides his mother, he is survived by his brother, Gerald LaGurege of Poughkeepsie; his cousin, Michael Thomas and his wife, Rachel, of Washington; his lifelong best friend, Thomas Mastrodomenico of Lake George; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Rob’s request, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.
