April 28, 1953—May 25, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Robert Lynch, 69, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Born April 28, 1953, in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Robert and Elizabeth (Wetheral) Lynch.

Robert graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1972. He married Judy Callan in 1980, and soon after started a family. During football season you could find him at the Embassy Lounge watching his beloved Buffalo Bills and playing in the pool league. He was also part of the men’s softball league and was a member of the VFW (Cooper Street) Glens Falls where he served on the men’s auxiliary.

Robert worked for the Glens Falls Water and Sewer Department for over 20 years, retiring in 2010. He enjoyed summer barbecues with family and playing with his granddaughters. He loved to garden, and you could always find him relaxing in his backyard during the summer months. Robert loved to make bird houses and toy boxes during the winter months and when he wasn’t doing that, he enjoyed watching Oak Island and NCIS. His dog, Duke, was his loyal companion and was always by Robert’s side. As his last act of kindness, Robert donated his corneas.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his Aunt Leone (Shine) Cleckner, and his mother and father-in-law, Jim and Val Callan.

Robert is survived by his wife, Judy Lynch of Glens Falls; his children: Amanda Young (Michael) of Fort Edward, NY, and Eric Lynch (Abby) of Warrensburg, NY; and his granddaughters: Harper and Brooklyn Lynch. Robert is also survived by his brother, Henry “Bing” Scherer (Sue) of Massachusetts, and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank Dr. Charles Yun and staff at the Cancer Center, Dr. Patricia Stevenson and Mary Stein of Hudson Headwaters and the whole Palliative care team for everything they have done for Robert over the past three years, especially for the guidance given to Amanda and Mike as they were Robert’s primary caregivers at home.

A celebration of life will be held on June 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Glens Falls VFW (Cooper Street) for all family and friends. Burial will follow at a later date.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY, 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.