June 25, 1933—Oct. 27, 2022

KINGSBURY — Robert Lucien Bowen, 89, of Kingsbury, NY passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on June 25, 1933 in Albany, NY he was the son of the late Helen (Barnard) and Herbert W.S. Bowen of Cooperstown.

In 1951, he graduated from Columbia High School in East Greenbush, NY and attended Hartwick College in Oneonta.

In 1952, Mr. Bowen enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served in the Korean Conflict until 1955 with the rank of sergeant.

He married Lorraine LaMay on Feb. 22, 1969 in Hudson Falls, NY.

For 41 years, he worked for the Delaware and Hudson Railroad all over the system in various engineering positions until his retirement in 1993. He also worked with his wife in Bowen’s Dancing Duds Western Clothing Store in Kingsbury for over 16 years.

He was a member and former Trustee of the Kingsbury Baptist Church as well as a member of the Merry Mohicans Square and Round Dance Club for many years.

Mr. Bowen was a life member of the Van Rensselaer Masonic Lodge #87 of East Greenbush since 1956 and a patron of Battle Hill Chapter #262 Eastern Star.

He is predeceased by his brother Rev. Herbert Bowen and his wife Helen of Owego; his in-laws: Mr. and Mrs. Dick and Helen Cutting of Queensbury, his stepson, Thomas J. Jones of South Glens Falls; a grandson, Thomas P. Jones of Glens Falls; and a sister-in-law, Jane Turner.

Mr. Bowen is survived by his wife Lorraine of 53 years; two sons: Robert L. Bowen, Jr. of Albany and Christopher L. Bowen of Amsterdam; a sister, Susan Bowen-Trueworthy of East Greenbush; two grandsons: Patrick Jones of South Glens Falls and Ryan Bowen of Glens Falls; and several nieces, nephews, cousins; close friend, Buttercup.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY.

Burial will be at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury, NY.

The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Kingsbury Baptist Church, Route 4, Hudson Falls, NY 12839 or the Whitehall Skene Manor Preservation, Inc., 8 Potters Terrace, Whitehall, NY 12887.

