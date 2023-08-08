June 12, 1938—August 4, 2023

CORINTH — Robert Lloyd “Doc” Murdoch, 85, of Center St., passed away Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 after several months of declining health.

Born on June 12, 1938 at Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Robert and Alice (McMillan) Murdoch. He lived on the family farm on Murdoch Lane on Scotch Hill in East Greenwich and attended Salem Central School.

When Lloyd was seven, the family moved to the big farm on the flats of South Cambridge. Lloyd graduated from Cambridge Central School in 1955 and then Albany Teachers College and Oneonta State Teachers College in 1960.

He taught one year in Ballston Spa before being drafted into the United States Army at the beginning of the Vietnam War. Lloyd and Leatrice “Lea” Scott were married in 1962, on the weekend that he came home from Army Basic Training.

After serving two years active duty as a medic and a therapist in a psychiatric ward in Tripler Army Hospital in Hawaii, Lloyd returned to teaching in Ballston Spa.

Lloyd went back to school a few years later and graduated from the State University of Albany with a Ph.D in psychology in 1971. For the next 25 years he was a school psychologist for BOCES covering Corinth and Hadley-Luzerne, where he earned the moniker, “Doc.”

Since retiring, he enjoyed serving his community by volunteering with several organizations including the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533, the Corinth Free Library, the First Presbyterian Church and the Corinth Community Churches Food Pantry, and also worked several years at the Densmore Funeral Home.

In his earlier years, Lloyd enjoyed mountain climbing in the Adirondacks with friends and family and is a proud Adirondack 46er #3221. Through the years, Lloyd and his family attended many NASCAR races, traveling in the motor home, and taking cruises.

Lloyd was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Dr. Donald Murdoch; and his wife, Leatrice, who passed away May 12, 2023.

He is survived by his daughter, Robbin (Bill Wetherbee), his son, Robert; one sister, Eleanor Lavarnway; and treasured extended family members and friends.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth. Members of the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533 of Corinth will conduct a brief service at 6:45 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home.

A Celebration of Lloyd’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church of Corinth, 203 Palmer Ave., Corinth with Rev. Andy Wood, pastor and the Rev. John Aldridge, co-officiating.

A Committal for both Lloyd and Lea will be held at a later date at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville at the convenience of the family.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Corinth Community Cupboard, 6 Fourth St., Corinth, NY 12822 or regionalfoodbank.net