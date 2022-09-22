Jan. 25, 1939—Sept. 20, 2022

SOUTH GLEN FALLS—Robert Lawrence Perkins, Jr., 83, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving wife and dog, Sophie.

Born on Jan. 25, 1939, in Middle Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Robert Perkins Sr. and Catherine (Rogers) Perkins.

He attended Centenary Methodist Church in Greenwich.

Robert is a very proud United States Navy veteran. Returning home from the Navy, Robert worked for Sagamore Pulp and then Yankowitz Waste before owning and operating many successful businesses of his own. He owned and operated bars, apartment buildings, a pizza shop, and even a vending machine business that he worked with his father. Most recently he owned Harrison Ave. Self Storage and most successfully Perkins Recycling which he started in 1983.

He was a member of the VFW, Moose, Elks Lodge #81 and the American Legion.

On Dec. 15, 2010, Robert married Carol Ray in Las Vegas.

Robert loved playing golf, watching the stock market and cars. In his younger years he enjoyed racing go carts and playing pool. He was an avid outdoorsman who liked to hunt and fish, even owned his own hunting cabin in Hebron. Robert loved spending time with his dog, Sophie.

In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his children, Michael Perkins, Cathy Perkins Young and Derek Perkins; his brother, William Perkins.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 11 years, Carol; his children: Jeffrey Hoffer, Debra Hoffer, Robert Perkins III, William Perkins, Honey Bee Cenate, Scott Perkins, Angel Spada, Chase Perkins, Chad Perkins and Destiny Perkins; his sister, Gloria Perkins; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends and family may call from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In honor of Robert’s memory, the family wishes to have donations made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 516 Carew St. Springfield, MA 01104 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, who he often supported.

Robert will always be remembered as a loving, kind, generous, hardworking person. He will be missed by many.

To view Robert’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com