Robert Lawrence Boecher

June 28, 1949—Dec. 5, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Robert L. “Bob” “Biggie” Boecher passed away Dec. 5, 2021 at Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Queensbury after sustaining injuries in a fall in September.

Born in New York City on June 28, 1949, Bob was the loving son of Walter Jr. and Barbara Jane Boecher.

A 1967 graduate of Queensbury High School, Bob earned an associate degree from Adirondack Community College and after attending SUNY Albany, Bob earned a bachelor of arts degree from Parsons College in Iowa.

Bob’s independent and free spirit approach to living took him on a diverse career path in sales and marketing, acting and substance abuse counseling as he lived in California, New York and Florida before returning to Queensbury in 2010 to be near his aging father and family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his brothers: Dean (wife Lynne) of Queensbury and Glen (partner Bess de Farber) of Gainesville, Florida who lovingly stayed by his side throughout this difficult period. A devoted uncle, Bob was adored by his nephews: Drew Boecher (wife Tammy) of Dedham, Massachusetts, Eric Boecher (wife Michelle) of Wellesley Massachusetts, Darren Boecher (wife Francine) of Queensbury, Morgan Boecher of Brooklyn as well as by his niece, Haley Whitted (husband Brigand) of New Smyrna Beach, Florida. In addition, he leaves joyful memories with his great-nephews: Dean, Luke, William, Ethan, Brayden and Harrison Boecher; as well as great-niece, Addison Boecher.

Bob’s contagious optimism and genuine decency and compassion for people enriched the lives of all he touched and provides our family with not only comfort but also continued joy.

Family and friends are invited to call from 3-5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at Singleton Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road in Queensbury. Special remembrance remarks at 4:30 p.m. will be shared.

Special thanks to Dr. Michael Miles, Wendy Steinhacker, Amanda Malone, Keisha Carson and the entire staff of GF Center for their quality care and compassion for Bob and our family.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to an organization or charity of one’s choice.

Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.