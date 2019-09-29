{{featured_button_text}}

Oct. 8, 1942 — Aug. 24, 2018

EASTON — Robert L. Wolff Jr. died Aug. 24, 2018 at age 75 in his home in Dumaguete, the Philippines. He was born Oct. 8, 1942 in Cambridge, New York to Robert L. Wolff Sr. and Dorothy K. Wolff.

He is survived by his children, Robert, Charlotte, and John; and his granddaughter, Anastasia.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Ashlar Lodge, 2543 NY-40, Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, website: https://donate.lovetotherescue.org.

