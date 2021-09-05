Feb. 14, 1952—Aug. 23,2021

FORT ANN — Robert L VanEtten, 69, of Fort Ann, passed away with his family by his side, Monday August 23, 2021 at his home, following a short battle with cancer.

Robert was born on February 14, 1952 in Troy, the son of the late Franklin and Eleanor Brooklyn VanEtten.

On June 28, 1970 Robert married the love of his life Phyllis Tucker and they were married for 50 years. Phyllis passed away on May 28, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

Robert worked as an area training leader in building WP30 at General Electric in Waterford for 32 years, and another five years for Momentive before retiring in 2012. Robert joined the Fraternal Order of Eagles of Saratoga #2568 in 1988.

Robert enjoyed many things in life, like watching football and western movies. He liked to listen to the oldies music station and fishing at the falls in Ticonderoga. He was a part of a pool league at Time Served in Comstock and enjoyed playing dice and pool at Mernies Pub, in Fort Ann.

One of his favorite past times was riding around in his mustang to visit his son in law Jim, who he shared a special bond with.