Feb. 14, 1952—Aug. 23,2021
FORT ANN — Robert L VanEtten, 69, of Fort Ann, passed away with his family by his side, Monday August 23, 2021 at his home, following a short battle with cancer.
Robert was born on February 14, 1952 in Troy, the son of the late Franklin and Eleanor Brooklyn VanEtten.
On June 28, 1970 Robert married the love of his life Phyllis Tucker and they were married for 50 years. Phyllis passed away on May 28, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
Robert worked as an area training leader in building WP30 at General Electric in Waterford for 32 years, and another five years for Momentive before retiring in 2012. Robert joined the Fraternal Order of Eagles of Saratoga #2568 in 1988.
Robert enjoyed many things in life, like watching football and western movies. He liked to listen to the oldies music station and fishing at the falls in Ticonderoga. He was a part of a pool league at Time Served in Comstock and enjoyed playing dice and pool at Mernies Pub, in Fort Ann.
One of his favorite past times was riding around in his mustang to visit his son in law Jim, who he shared a special bond with.
Robert had a generous soul and would give you the shirt off his back. He will be greatly missed by many.
In addition to being predeceased by his parents and wife; Robert is survived by his daughter Brenda Scott (Jim) of Schuylerville; and his son Robert VanEtten of Stillwater. Three brothers: Franklin VanEtten of Quaker Springs, Michael VanEtten of Schuylerville and Darren VanEtten (Barb) of Greenwich. Four sisters: Wendy Harrison of Schenectady, Kimberly Wilbur of Schuylerville, Lorrie Rogers (Herbie) of Cossayuna and Kathy MacNeil (Randy) of Schuylerville. Four grandchildren: Ashley VanEtten of Ballston Spa, Kaitlynn Scott of Hoosick Falls, James Scott (Brittani) of Fairport and Cassandra Scott of Schuylerville. Three great-grandchildren: Karlee Baranowski of Ballston Spa, Kinsley Whitcomb and Kyah Scott of Hoosick Falls and several nieces and nephews.
A remembrance of Roberts life will be held September 26, 2021 from 12:00 p.m.—6:00 p.m. at Mernies Pub 20 George Street, Fort Ann. Donald Yanchunis, long time family friend, state secretary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles will be giving a speech in memory of Robert.
Robert’s children: Brenda Scott, Robert VanEtten and son-in-law Jim Scott want to give a heartfelt thank you to Val Smith Vandenburgh for her care and compassion when it came to Robert and Phyllis VanEtten.
Arrangements under the care of Mason Funeral Home, Fort Ann, NY 12827.
