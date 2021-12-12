 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert L. Smith

  • 0
Robert L. Smith

QUEENSBURY/Florida — Robert L. Smith, 86, passed away Tuesday Nov. 23, 2021.

Born in Saratoga, NY, he was the son of the late Henry and Myra (Harrington) Bishop Smith.

Bob was a graduate of South Glens Falls High School. He later became an excellent salesman who was blessed with the “gift of gab.”

One of his many enjoyments included volunteering at the East Pasco Meals on Wheels. Most importantly, Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by two sons, Robert Jr. and Bryan Smith.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joyce (Gage) Smith; a daughter, Beth Batchelder; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters: Betty (Richard) Prescott, Rachel (Ed) Merritt, Donna Baker and Alice Williams; brother, Raymond Smith; daughter-in-law, Debbi Smith and a very good friend, Janice Baker.

A memorial service and interment will take place in the spring of 2022.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Do you ever wonder why you sneeze after you eat?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News