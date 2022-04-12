Robert L. Shevil

June 8, 1955 - March 28, 2022

GRANVILLE — Robert L. Shevil, age 66, passed away at Glens Falls Hospital on March 28, 2022, following an extended illness.

Bob was born on June 8, 1955, in Granville, NY the son of the late George and Janet (Dawson) Shevil.

Bob married his high school sweetheart and soulmate, Melanie Hall, on October 4, 1975.

Bob thoroughly enjoyed the spring and summer months where he could lovingly cultivate his beautiful gardens and enjoy the pool area with Melanie at their home. He looked forward to singing in the choir at St. Mary's Church with his friends Paul Labas, Joseph Grottoli and Mary Lennox.

It took Bob a while to decide he wanted to join Facebook, but once it happened, he loved it. It gave Bob a platform for his writing and those who were his Facebook friends looked forward to his posts of wisdom and kindness. That will leave a void for all. He and Melanie loved trips to Maine and Florida where they could pay homage to the beautiful ocean. Bob enjoyed reading, but he also liked settling in with Melanie for a night of watching old movies or having a glass of wine and listening to music at the close of the day.

Bob was predeceased by his parents and a son Bryan. He is survived by his beloved Melanie, wife of 46 years; and their fur baby Sammi. Also left to miss him is his sister Teresa. He was blessed with two nieces: April and Mariah; and one great-niece; and four great-nephews: Austin, Logan, Nathan, Bethany, Harley; and his extended family Don Hall, Rob Hall, Diane Nussbaum.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 23 Bulkley Ave., Granville, NY.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the Glens Falls Hospital staff for the wonderful care Bob received during his extended stay. Melanie would also like to acknowledge and thank Don Hall for all the help he has given her during Bob's hospital stays.

In lieu of flowers, Bob would have appreciated donations to be made to the ASPCA or an animal shelter of your choice or the Granville Rescue Squad.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home in Granville, NY.