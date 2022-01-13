Robert L. Livingston, Jr.

Sept. 11, 1950—Jan. 11, 2022

LAKE LUZERNE — Robert L. Livingston, Jr., 71, of Pine View Court, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Glens Falls Rehabilitation Center.

Bob was born on Sept. 11, 1950, in Annapolis, MD. He was the son of the late Jean C. Panetti and Robert Livingston, Sr. He was a graduate of Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, VA and Paul Smith’s College.

Bob married Jean M. Bezio on Dec. 30, 1972, at St. John the Baptist Church in Schenectady. He spent summers of his youth in Lake Luzerne and following their marriage he and Jean made it their home. Bob went to work for Niagara Mohawk from where he retired after 26 years. Upon retirement they spent time in Venice, FL, eventually to Luzerne full time a few years ago.

Bob enjoyed many outdoor activities including hunting (especially duck hunting), traveling cross country, riding his mules (in the “old” days), working in the yard with his tractor and spending many warm summer days on Lake George.

He served on the Lake Luzerne Town Board, the Hadley-Luzerne School Board and was past president of the Dog and Pup Hunting Club.

Missing him so and sharing funny Bob stories are his wife, Jean; his sons of whom he was so proud: Jason C. Livingston of Lake George, Andrew J. (Sarah) Livingston of Asheville, NC, and Kevin L. (Erica) Livingston of Lake Luzerne. Also remembering Bob are his three grandchildren whom he loved beyond words: Angelina, Karleigh and Ethan Livingston; his sister Gail (Alec) Pringle, who endured his chatty calls that only a Livingston would understand, of Fairfield, CA; his favorite sister-in-law, Mary Beth Rumbaugh of Schenectady; several nieces and nephews; and a great-niece; and several great-nephews.

In keeping with Bob’s wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be directed to the Van R. Rhodes Volunteer Fire Company, Inc., PO Box 215, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846. As his son, Kevin said, if people want to remember him, they should take a day to fish, followed by a cocktail and a good cigar!

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.