April 19, 1932—March 14, 2023

SCHUYLERVILLE — Robert L. Hathaway passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born April 19, 1932 in Saratoga Springs, Bob was the son of Arthur and Margaret Hathaway.

Husband, Dad, and Papa were Bob’s favorite words. He was married 64 years to his wife, Peggy, before she passed away in 2017, spending the last few of those years taking care of Peggy as she fought Alzheimer’s.

Bob and Peg raised six children and he was the best Dad and Papa, spending too many hours to count, teaching and watching his children and grandchildren play sports and attending various school events.

Bob had several jobs throughout his working career, but his favorite were the more than 30 years he spent working for the town of Saratoga as Town Justice, Supervisor and Building Inspector.

Survivors include his children: Bob (Sue) Hathaway of NC, Jeff (Donna) Hathaway of CT, Kristie Hathaway of MA, Terri (Mark) Sullivan of Schuylerville, Bill (Jenny) Hathaway of OH, and Kelley Peluso of Schuylerville; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren; his brother, Don Hathaway; and sister, Jeannie (Ed) Gailor of CT; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers: George Hathaway and Tom Hathaway, and two sisters: Helen Brown and Josie DeGregory.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, March 17, 2023 at Notre Dame-Visitation Church in Schuylerville with Rev. Martin Fisher, officiating. Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Friends may call on Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 4–7 p.m. at Flynn Bros,. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY.

Memorials can be made in his memory to Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, or Notre Dame-Visitation Church, 18 Pearl St., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.