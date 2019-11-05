Feb. 11, 1942 — Oct. 31, 2019 FORT EDWARD — Robert L. Evans, 77, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Bob was born on Feb. 11, 1942 in Granville, the son of the late John F. and Alice (Evans) Evans.
Bob attended Granville School, until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Years following, he returned to the area where he met Marlene, his wife of 43 years.
Bob started his career as a papermaker at Patrician Papermill in South Glens Falls.
He would later move on to Scott Paper in Fort Edward, retiring from there in 2007 under Irving Tissue after many years of service. During his Scott Paper years, he served as president of Local 2 Paperworkers International Union.
After retiring, he enjoyed his part-time work as security at the Cool Insuring Arena. He also had a security position at the Saratoga Race Course. He thoroughly enjoyed both these jobs and met many nice people at each one.
Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing all his life. He and Marlene also spent many years camping. One special place was with family and friends at a place called “Camp Forever.” We have some wonderful memories. Bob enjoyed car shows and always regretted selling his 1964 Mustang.
In addition to his parents, Bob is predeceased by his sister, Darlene; his brothers Roger, Donald, and Jackie Evans; and sisters-in-law, Shirley (Donald) Evans and Helen (Jackie) Evans.
Survivors include his wife, Marlene; their daughter, Tricia (Patrick) Columbetti; sons, Edward (Barbara) Morency and Steven Morency; grandchildren, Felicity and Jacoby Columbetti, Madison, Carrigan and Riley Morency and Collin Morency; his brother, Walter and his wife, Mary; sister-in-law, Shirley (Roger) Evans; along with many nieces and nephews.
Bob loved his family and was always there for everyone. We will always love you Bobbo, and we will carry you in our hearts forever.
At Bob’s request, there will be no calling hours. Memorial services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under direction of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway Fort Edward.
To view Bob’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
