Aug. 5, 1929—Feb. 19, 2023

VICTORY MILLS — Robert L. Brown, 93, a longtime resident of Victory Mills, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Born August 5, 1929, in Bacon Hill, NY, he was the son of the late Frank Brown and Maude (Sally) Barton, and beloved stepfather, Urban Barton.

Bob was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He owned and operated Brown’s General Store with his wife in Victory Mills for many years. Bob was also retired from Hollingsworth & Vose, past commander of Old Saratoga Post #278 American Legion, member of the Masons and Lions Club, in addition to life member of the Fish Creek Rod and Gun Club.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Nora (Connie) Brown of Victory Mills; his son, William (Debra) Brown of Marysville, OH; three grandchildren: Michael, Sara, and Kaitlin; and seven great-grandchildren.

A committal service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 27, 2023, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville.

Memorials can be made in his memory to the Schuylerville United Methodist Church, 51 Church St., Schuylerville, NY, 12871.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc., 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY, 12871.

