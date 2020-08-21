Aug. 16, 2020 — Nov. 17, 1962

LAKE LUZERNE — Robert L. Ball, 57, of Glens Falls Mountain Road, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 unexpectedly as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Born on Nov. 17, 1962 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Eugene and Alice (O’Dell) Dunkley.

He was a graduate of Johnsburg Central School.

Bob was employed at International Paper Co. in Corinth for about 20 years. On his last day of work, Bob decided to leave everything in his locker “knowing the mill would reopen,” always the optimist. From there, Bob would go on to become a professional hobo, as his daughters would say, with the opening of MT Returnables in Corinth in 2005. Recently Bob had opened another location in Queensbury.

Bob was best known for his hard work ethic, big smile and laugh, being a wise guy, willing to teach, but most of all, the love he had for his three girls. While Bob had four biological children, he also was a father figure to many of his children’s friends and his young employees.