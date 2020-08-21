Aug. 16, 2020 — Nov. 17, 1962
LAKE LUZERNE — Robert L. Ball, 57, of Glens Falls Mountain Road, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 unexpectedly as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Born on Nov. 17, 1962 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Eugene and Alice (O’Dell) Dunkley.
He was a graduate of Johnsburg Central School.
Bob was employed at International Paper Co. in Corinth for about 20 years. On his last day of work, Bob decided to leave everything in his locker “knowing the mill would reopen,” always the optimist. From there, Bob would go on to become a professional hobo, as his daughters would say, with the opening of MT Returnables in Corinth in 2005. Recently Bob had opened another location in Queensbury.
Bob was best known for his hard work ethic, big smile and laugh, being a wise guy, willing to teach, but most of all, the love he had for his three girls. While Bob had four biological children, he also was a father figure to many of his children’s friends and his young employees.
When you could get Bob away from the bottles and cans, he enjoyed playing golf, riding his motorcycle, hiking, reading, “starting” projects, and spending time with family barbecuing and playing games. He was an active volunteer for the Haunted Hooters Foundation. You may have seen him in his bright pink spandex body suit or toting his green plaid kilt, just to put a smile on your face.
He was predeceased by a son, Alex Ball; two brothers, Michael Ball and David Ball.
Survivors include his parents; his daughters: Jade (Kyle) Eddy of Lake Luzerne, Chelsea (Chris) Fish of Hadley and Devin (Derrek Bovee) Ball of Lake Luzerne; siblings: Mary Ball of Lake Luzerne, Florence Sherman of Hudson Falls, Bertha (Ray) Coburn of South Glens Falls, Gary (Michele Fox-Ball) Ball of Queensbury, Bill Ball of Warrensburg, Kenny Ball of Maryland, Sam (Jennifer) Dunkley of Chittenango, Amy (Bruce) Cleveland of Bakers Mills and Debbie (Vincent) Nevins of Bakers Mills; the mother of his daughters, Renee Morgan Ball of Queensbury; his best pal, Comet and granddogs; his girlfriend, Mikie Perkins; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call Monday from noon to 4 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
Just remember, it’s always see you later and never good bye.
Burial will be private in Luzerne Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
